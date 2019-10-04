Norfolk State’s veteran offense ranks second in the MEAC in third-down conversions, picking up first downs 41 percent of the time.
But A&T’s defense is the best in the MEAC — and ranks 12th among the nation’s 124 FCS teams — at third-down stops. Opponents have converted just 28.6 percent of the time.
A&T defensive end Jermaine McDaniel leads the MEAC with five sacks in four games, and McCain’s return has strengthened the secondary.
“We’ve come far,” McCain said. “I feel like all we needed was a little confidence and swagger. As long as you’ve got confidence, you can play. We’re a D-I program. If you can get here and make this team, then obviously you can play football. So then it’s about confidence.”
A&T’s offense has struggled at times on third down, but Norfolk State’s defense ranks 114th in the nation, allowing opponents to convert 51.5 percent of third downs.
