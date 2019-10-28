Run the ball

The game is also a matchup of the nation’s No. 9 rushing offense against the nation’s No. 10 rushing defense.

This year’s Aggies head to Orangeburg averaging league-leading 247.4 rushing yards per game.

N.C. A&T and South Carolina State football

N.C. A&T running back Jah-Maine Martin (30) slips a tackle on his way to a 40-yard touchdown run in last year's 31-16 victory over South Carolina State.

Junior running back Jah-Maine Martin averages 8.72 yards per carry, best in the nation. He needs just 49 yards to become A&T’s ninth 1,000-yard rusher in the last 10 years.

“Jah-Maine is special,” Washington said.

And A&T’s offensive line has done a good job of getting Martin through the line of scrimmage untouched. Of the running back’s 15 rushing touchdowns this season, seven have covered more than 50 yards.

“Our offensive line is playing lights-out. They really are,” Washington said. “They’re getting to the second level, and making it look easy. If we’re able to do that, a lot of good things are going to happen for us. Because if we can get Jah-Maine against a defensive back, well, I really like Jah-Maine’s chances.”

