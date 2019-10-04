Aggies' star senior Elijah Bell already holds A&T’s career records for receiving yards (2,448) and touchdown catches (26). With his next catch he’ll own the school’s record for career receptions, too, breaking a tie with Herbert Harbison (1983-86) and Wallace Miles (2008-11).
“I heard from (Harbison) last year. He reached out, and that was a great thing,” Bell said. “I’m still cool with Denzel (Keyes). He was the touchdown leader before me, and I’ve gotten nothing but love from him. It’s always been that way since I got here. Without Denzel, I wouldn’t be here. He saw something in me a lot of people didn’t. When I was a freshman, he brought me in and taught me the plays early. He helped me become the player I am, and I’ll forever be grateful to him.”
Da’Kendall James, a redshirt freshman who transferred from Coastal Carolina after an injury last year, has become Norfolk State’s top receiver with 20 catches and 14.6-yard average.
And the Spartans like to throw to senior running back Gerald Hulett, who has 13 catches out of the backfield to go along with a team-high 45 rushing attempts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.