Senior quarterback Ryan Stanley makes Florida A&M go.
A four-year starter, Stanley leads the MEAC and ranks 17th in the nation with 1,708 passing yards — and eight of the QBs ahead of him have played seven games while Stanley has played just six.
“Ryan, he’s a winner,” Washington said. “He knows where the football should go. You can tell he’s spent a lot of time in the film room studying. So we’ve got to do a very good job of disguising coverages and giving him some obstacles he hasn’t seen.”
In three starts against the Aggies, Stanley has completed 61-of-111 passes (55 percent) for 691 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s been sacked just three times.
“I’ve been playing against Ryan for a couple of years now. Ryan’s pretty good,” A&T defensive tackle Cates said. “He’s a good passer, so you’ve got to get him off his spot and make him move. If you make him throw the ball when he’s not comfortable, you can rattle him a little bit. But you definitely have to respect that guy.”
Stanley threw for 313 yards in last year’s 22-21 comeback victory in Greensboro, leading the game-winning drive in the fourth quarter that ended with Yahia Aly’s field goal with 4 seconds left.
“Ryan was doing a good job getting the ball out quick, so we didn’t have much time to get to him. It just wasn’t a good day for us,” Cates said. “… That definitely sticks with you. I’ve been thinking about that game for a long, long time. Give up a field goal to win. Man, you definitely don’t want to lose like that. We could’ve easily won the game, but we didn’t. We made mistakes and we lost. This year, we’ve got to capitalize off their mistakes.”
This year’s Rattlers have won three games by scoring on their final drives.
