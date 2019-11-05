A recap of UNCG's 83-50 victory over A&T to open the 2019-20 college basketball season.
The ballgame
Sophomore swingman Kaleb Hunter scored 17 points in his first career start, and UNCG’s defense forced19 turnovers as the Spartans defeated crosstown rival N.C. A&T in front of a big crowd of 8,131 (2,907 students) at the Greensboro Coliseum in the opener for both teams.
Why the Spartans won
Defense. UNCG used its 1-2-2 zone press effectively and mixed halfcourt defenses. Whatever they played, the Spartans were athletic and relentless, shuttling players in and out of the game to keep fresh legs on the court. They finished with six blocked shots, 12 steals, and deflected plenty of passes, making A&T work hard for every hoop.
Why the Aggies lost
A&T missed 20 of its first 27 shots, fell behind early and could never catch up. The Aggies played much better in the second half, but the first-half hole they dug was far too deep to climb out of.
The big play
Hunter drained an open three-pointer just 5:07 into the game, capping an 18-2 scoring run that amounted to a first-round knockout. Six players scored points during the run, which started with big man James Dickey’s follow-up dunk, the Spartans’ first basket of the season. UNCG had four dunks in the game, three during the opening run.
Stars
A&T: F Ron Jackson 17 points on 5-for-8 shooting, 7-for-9 from foul line; G Kam Langley 7 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists; G Andre Jackson 8 points, 2-for-5 from three.
UNCG: G/F Hunter 17 points, 7 rebounds, 7-for-7 from foul line; G Isaiah Miller 13 points on 5-for-12 shooting, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; G/F Angelo Allegri 11 points, 2-for-5 from three.
He said it
“We came out ready to play. Our pressure was good to start the game, and we got out and made some plays in the open court. The ball went in, and that always helps.” — Wes Miller, UNCG coach
“I knew it was going to be a long night when we missed so many chippies in the first half. We just didn’t play very well, and as the leader of the program, I’ve got to fix it.” — Jay Joyner, A&T coach
Up next
A&T: Charleston Southern, 7 p.m. Friday
UNCG: At No. 3 Kansas, 9 p.m. Friday (ESPNU)
