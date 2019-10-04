Norfolk State junior Juwan Carter is in his third year as the Spartans’ starter, and he’s having a fine season. Carter leads the MEAC with 1,009 passing yards and 10 touchdowns, and he’s also tops in the league in completions (89), attempts (141) and completion percentage (63.1).
Meanwhile, A&T senior Kylil Carter is the only starting QB in the MEAC who has not thrown an interception. In fact, he’s thrown 209 consecutive passes now since the only interception of his career in 2015. He’s completing 51 percent of his throws and averaging 161.5 passing yards per game.
Both QBs are mobile, and threats outside the pocket. Kylil Carter is A&T’s second-leading rusher this year, and he hurt Delaware State last time out with some key third-down scrambles.
“As a defensive guy, when the quarterback can run, it’s a threat,” A&T coach Sam Washington said. “It’s very hard to account for him if he can run effectively, especially when it’s by surprise and not by design. That makes it even tougher. Del State had no idea he was going to take off like that. But we did notice their rush wasn’t balanced. They were going three to one side and one to the other, or four to one side and two on the backside. That leaves some open lanes, and Kylil took advantage.”
