Delaware State versus North Carolina A&T (copy)

A&T quarterback Kylil Carter hasn't thrown an interception since 2015.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

Kylil Carter has found success in his first year as the full-time starting quarterback at A&T. Part of the reason is he is careful with the football.

Carter is the only starting QB in the MEAC who has not thrown an interception this season.

In fact, Carter has been intercepted only once in his career. Alcorn State’s Anthony Williams Jr. picked off Carter’s third-and-9 pass in the second quarter of the 2015 Celebration Bowl. Carter was a true freshman that year, playing part time behind senior starter Kwashaun Quick.

Since the interception, Carter has played in 24 games and completed 114-of-209 passes for 1,255 yards and 11 touchdowns.

