N.C. A&T junior cornerback Mac McCain has eight career interceptions and has returned four for touchdowns.

Already a two-time All-America pick, the fast defensive back has eight interceptions in 23 career games, and he returned four of them for touchdowns (including a pair of 100-yarders). More than just a cover corner, his next tackle will be the 100th of his career.

Contact Jeff Mills at (336) 373-7024, and follow @JeffMillsNR on Twitter.

