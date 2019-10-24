Junior running back

N.C. A&T beats Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl (copy) 102419

N.C. A&T running back Jah-Maine Martin leads the MEAC in rushing yards.

The new focal point at “Running Back U” leads the MEAC with 813 rushing yards and comes in averaging 8.0 yards per carry and 135.5 yards per game. A&T’s offense has produced a 1,000-yard rusher eight of the last nine years, and the transfer from Coastal Carolina is on pace to join that group.

