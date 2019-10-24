Senior wide receiver

N.C. A&T wide receiver Elijah Bell is the school's all-time leader in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2, 221-pound Bell is A&T’s all-time leader in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He comes in with a team-high 28 catches for 388 yards this season. A big target and precise route-runner, Bell uses his size and strength not only to get open in the passing game but also as a rugged second-level run blocker.

