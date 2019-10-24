Senior safety-linebacker

N.C. A&T verses Duke (copy) 102419

A&T's Antoine Wilder was the Aggies' leading tackler last year, and he has moved to the hybrid safety/linebacker "Rover" role this year.

The Aggies’ leading tackler last season as an outside linebacker, the 5-foot-10, 199-pound Wilder’s speed and versatility made him a natural to move to the hybrid “Rover” position in A&T’s defense this year when starter Richie Kittles was lost to a knee injury. In 18 career games, Wilder has three interceptions, 11 pass break-ups and has averaged 5.8 tackles.

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Jeff Mills at (336) 373-7024, and follow @JeffMillsNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments