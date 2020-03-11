N.C. State 8
A&T 7
Why the Aggies lost
Tied at 5-5 after seven innings, A&T tallied a pair of runs in the top of the eighth courtesy of an RBI-single from Dustin Baber scoring both Tony Mack and Shane Faulk. The Aggies went into the bottom of the ninth inning with the two-run lead, which was cut in half by a single from N.C. State's Luca Tresh that batted in Tyler McDonough. The Wolfpack, ranked 11th in the nation currently, took the lead and victory later in the inning thanks to a double from J.T. Jarrett, scoring Devonte Brown and Lawson McArthur.
Stars
A&T: Dustin Baber 2-4, 3 RBI, SB; Shane Faulk 2-4, 2 2B, RBI, 2 SB.
N.C. State: Tyler McDonough 3-5, RBI, 2B; Noah Soles 4-4, RBI, SB.
Up next
A&T: at Davidson, Friday 4 p.m.
N.C. State: vs. Boston College, Friday 6:30 p.m.
