N.C. State 8

A&T 7

Why the Aggies lost

Tied at 5-5 after seven innings, A&T tallied a pair of runs in the top of the eighth courtesy of an RBI-single from Dustin Baber scoring both Tony Mack and Shane Faulk. The Aggies went into the bottom of the ninth inning with the two-run lead, which was cut in half by a single from N.C. State's Luca Tresh that batted in Tyler McDonough. The Wolfpack, ranked 11th in the nation currently, took the lead and victory later in the inning thanks to a double from J.T. Jarrett, scoring Devonte Brown and Lawson McArthur.

Stars

A&T: Dustin Baber 2-4, 3 RBI, SB; Shane Faulk 2-4, 2 2B, RBI, 2 SB. 

N.C. State: Tyler McDonough 3-5, RBI, 2B; Noah Soles 4-4, RBI, SB.

Up next

A&T: at Davidson, Friday 4 p.m.

N.C. State: vs. Boston College, Friday 6:30 p.m.

