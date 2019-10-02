A&T’s next home game is Homecoming on Oct. 26, when the Aggies will play Howard for the first time since 2015 because of the MEAC’s quirky unbalanced schedule.
But A&T won’t face star quarterback Caylin Newton, the MEAC’s rookie of the year in 2017 and offensive player of the year in 2018.
Newton, the younger brother of Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton, announced on Twitter that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal and find a new school. He’s on pace to graduate from Howard in May, and he will have two years of college football eligibility remaining because he opted to leave after playing just four games this season.
Newton averaged 203.8 passing yards and threw six TDs in those four games, both stats second-best in the MEAC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.