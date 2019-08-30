GREENSBORO — Last year, A&T opened the football season with a trip to Montgomery, Ala., to take on FCS powerhouse No. 6 Jacksonville State.
This year, the Aggies get a break. They open at home against No. 21 Elon.
Some break, huh?
Elon comes in on a roll. The Phoenix is a burgeoning program, going 14-9 the last two seasons and 10-5 in the mighty Colonial Athletic Association, a league that has five teams ranked in the latest FCS Coaches’ Poll.
Elon has played in what’s now called the Football Championship Subdivision for 20 years and made three trips to the playoffs, including each of the last two years.
“(The playoffs) have become an expectation,” Elon coach Tony Trisciani said. “We’ve got enough older guys in the program now who do a good job of horizontal leadership and accountability. They’ve set standards for the program. It doesn’t all have to come from me anymore. The older kids have won some games and understand what it takes to get there.”
Trisciani is in his first season as a head coach. He was promoted from his job as Elon’s defensive coordinator in December, a few days after Curt Cignetti left for the top job at James Madison.
Trisciani inherits a roster that returns seven offensive and seven defensive starters from last year’s playoff team.
“This is the 2019 team,” Trisciani said. “It’s not 2018 or 2017 anymore. We’ve got our own goals and standards and expectations. And they’re a little bit higher. We feel like we’ve got a lot to prove.”
Elon is solid, starting with its skill position players.
Junior quarterback Davis Cheek completed 66 percent of his passes last year, averaging 170 yards per game, throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions before his season ended with a knee injury after six games.
“Their quarterback can throw the football,” A&T coach Sam Washington said. “He missed a great deal of last year with an injury, but when he was under center, he could spin it. He throws the ball with a lot of confidence.”
In the backfield, sophomore running back Jaylan Thomas was the Colonial’s offensive rookie of the year, averaging 6.6 yards per carry and 95 yards per game. De’Sean McNair, a 5-foot-8, 214-pound senior, is a change-of-pace power back.
“We’ve got three kids who have started football games at running back for us over the last two years,” Trisciani said. “De’Sean McNair has had a great camp, and he’s really primed for a strong senior season. ... Jaylan Thomas just needs a little bit of space, and he’s an electric ball carrier.”
Elon’s top two receivers, 6-3 senior Cole Taylor and 6-0 junior Kortez Weeks, combined for 64 catches last year, nearly half of the Phoenix’s receptions.
On defense, Elon returns four of its top five tacklers from last year, led by safeties Greg Liggs and Cole Coleman.
The Phoenix plays with a back-loaded scheme: three linemen, three linebackers and five versatile defensive backs.
Elon is big up front with 273-pound Marcus Willoughby and 282-pound Torrence Williams as defensive ends flanking 335-pound nose guard Tristen Cox.
Willoughby was an All-CAA pick last year, finishing with 58 tackles, fourth-best on the team.
“We feel good about this unit, especially up front,” Trisciani said. “Our defensive line is a strength of this defense.”
