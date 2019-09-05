Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
Alvin Attles will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday night in Springfield, Mass.
It's an honor that long overdue. Because Attles, 82, is a living legend.
At A&T
The best basketball player in A&T's history, Attles was a point guard for legendary coach Cal Irvin. Attles led the Aggies to CIAA titles in 1958 and '59, finishing his career with 1,039 points. Attles graduated from A&T in 1960 with degrees in history and physical education, and he went on to earn a master's degree in education curriculum and instruction at the University of San Francisco in 1983. Attles' No. 22 jersey was retired by the Aggies.
NBA player
Picked by the Philadelphia Warriors in the fifth round of the 1960 draft, Attles played 11 seasons with the franchise and moved with the Warriors to the West Coast. Attles averaged 8.9 points and 3.5 assists in his career but was nicknamed "The Destroyer" for his prowess on defense. He scored 17 points the night teammate Wilt Chamberlain scored 100. Attles' No. 16 jersey is one of six numbers retired by the Warriors.
NBA coach-executive
Attles became the Warriors' player-coach in the 1969-70 season. When he became the head coach full-time in 1971-72, he was the first African American to hold that distinction in any major sport in the modern era. In 13 years as coach, Attles led the Warriors to six playoff berths, two division titles and the 1975 NBA championship. His 557-518 record ranks 25th on the NBA's all-time coaches' victories list. Attles remains with the team as an executive to this day.
He said it
“I wish I could go back to school at A&T right now. That was a great time in my life. I have nothing but great memories from A&T and my years there. ... That was an important time in my life. I keep in touch with my friends and teammates. I had teachers there who taught me how to be a student first, but also about relationships and the importance of relationships. Coach Irvin taught me basketball, but he taught me so much more.” – Attles to News & Record columnist Ed Hardin in 2015
On TV
Red Carpet Show, 6:30 p.m. Friday, NBA
Enshrinement, 7:30 p.m. Friday, NBA
Al Attles
Al Attles
Al Attles
Al Attles
Al Attles
Al Attles
Al Attles
Al Attles
Al Attles
Al Attles
Al Attles
Al Attles
Al Attles
Al Attles
Al Attles
Contact Jeff Mills at (336) 373-7024, and follow @JeffMillsNR on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.