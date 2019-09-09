N.C. A&T loses to Duke, 45-13 (copy)

A member of the N.C. A&T marching band waits for the half in Durham, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

DURHAM — Duke won the game. A&T won halftime.

Neither was close.

N.C. A&T played football at Duke for the first time Saturday night, a game a long time in the making. The Aggies are in their 95th season; Duke is in its 107th.

The FCS Aggies led 3-0 and 10-7 early, before FBS Duke wore them down and won 45-13.

In the middle of the game, A&T's Blue & Gold Marching Machine won over the Duke crowd during it's half of the halftime show. The band knew its audience. And its 6-minute "Rock Show" — which included Bon Jovi's "Living On A Prayer," Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" and Aerosmith's "Dream On" — drew a loud standing ovation.

