When: 2 p.m. today.
Where: Physical Education
Complex Arena, Baltimore, Md.
The game: The Aggies recently picked up their 27th consecutive regular-season win over a MEAC opponent and their 18th consecutive road win in the conference by defeating Delaware State on Monday. The win also extended their current winning streak to five games. Coppin State has struggled all season long, especially on the offensive side of the floor only averaging 47.5 points per game, while shooting at a 31% clip. The Aggies hold the all-time series edge, 35-31 and have won the last two over the Eagles.
Keep an eye on: The Eagles are led by Chance Graham, who averages 9.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. She also leads the team in seven other statistical categories. Deja Winters (13.8 ppg) looks to stay hot after her 15 point performance in the win over Delaware State.
Up next: Jan. 20 at Morgan State, 5:30 p.m.
