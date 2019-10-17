Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
N.C. A&T’s Jah-Maine Martin runs away from Delaware State linebacker Brooks Parker for a touchdown in a game earlier this season. Martin has led the nation in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. A&T will face Howard University in this year’s homecoming game on Oct. 26.
N.C. A&T’s Blue & Gold Marching Machine performs during the university’s 2018 homecoming parade. This year’s parade starts at 8 a.m. Oct. 26.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
N.C. A&T’s Kylil Carter is the only starting quarterback in the MEAC who hasn’t thrown an interception in the 2019 season. A&T will face Howard University in this year’s homecoming game on Oct. 26.
Karl B. DeBlaker/The Associated Press
Where: Start at Murrow Boulevard and Lindsey Street and end at BB&T Stadium
What: Aggie FanFest presented by City of Greensboro in partnership with 90.1 WNAA-FM
When: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: War Memorial Stadium, 501 Yanceyville St.
Admission: Free
Etc: The event will feature food, merchandise vendors, inflatables and live music.
What: WNAA Homecoming Parade Stage
When: 8 a.m. Oct. 26
Where: Intersection of East Lindsay and Yanceyville Streets
Etc.: Featuring DJ Jimmy Jam, Wild Irish Rose and Keith Mac
What: WNAA Aggie FanFest Block Party
When: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: War Memorial Stadium, 501 Yanceyville St.
Admission: Free
Etc.: The event is hosted by Chip Rice and DJ Jimmy Jam and will feature music by DJ Precise, DJ K-nyce, DJ B-Stupid and DJ GQ.
What: Aggie Homecoming Football Game — N.C. A&T vs. Howard University
When: 1 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: BB&T Stadium, East Lindsey Street
Admission: The game is sold out.
What: Aggie Homecoming Concert presented by SGA and SUAB
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
Admission: $59.50-$89.50 at the coliseum box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com
Etc.: Performers will be 21 Savage, Yo Gotti, Blac Youngsta, and Stunna 4 Vegas and a surprise special guest.
What: Aggie FanFest “Gospel Showcase” presented by the City of Greensboro in partnership with Equation Church and 90.1 WNAA-FM
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: War Memorial Stadium, 501 Yanceyville St.
Admission: Free
Etc.: The event will feature food, merchandise vendors, inflatables and live music by gospel choirs, praise teams and more. It is hosted by WNAA Radio Personalities Linda Greenwood and Rick “Sister Francis Oldest Son” Heath.
What: Aggie Homecoming Gospel Show — John P. Kee and Donald Lawrence & Company
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
Admission: $39.50 at the coliseum box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com
Etc.: N.C. A&T Gospel Choir will perform.
Dezmin Jones, 4, from Burlington looks through a section of the fence to watch the N.C. A&T homecoming parade Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Greensboro, N.C.
The Alpha Mu Spring 2007 Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta has their 10th anniversary photo made on the steps of the Dudley Building in the shadow of the Greensboro Four as they gather for N.C. A&T homecoming Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Greensboro, N.C.
Hayes-Taylor YMCA float makes its way down the road during the N.C. A&T homecoming parade Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Greensboro, N.C.
Mr. & Miss N.C. A&T State University Royal Court participate in the homecoming parade Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Greensboro, N.C.
The Blue and Gold Marching Machine breaks it down as they perform in the homecoming parade on Saturday in Greensboro.
Fredisha Nelson, College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, hands out candy along the N.C. A&T homecoming parade route Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Greensboro, N.C.
The Blue and Gold Marching Machine, N.C. A&T’s band, leads the homecoming parade Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Greensboro, N.C.
Mr. & Miss N.C. A&T State University Royal Court participate in the homecoming parade on Saturday.
AAU coach Ronnell Johnson records and cheers for his kids along the parade route.
The Blue and Gold Marching Machine, N.C. A&T’s band, leads the homecoming parade Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Greensboro, N.C.
Tarheel Elite Football & Cheer players run to catch up as they march in the N.C. A&T homecoming parade Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Greensboro, N.C.
The Blue and Gold Marching Machine, N.C. A&T’s band, leads the homecoming parade Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Greensboro, N.C.
The Blue and Gold Marching Machine, N.C. A&T’s band, leads the homecoming parade Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Greensboro, N.C.
Team Triad Hornets Basketball bounce along as they take part in the homecoming parade.
Joanne Sarter, N.C. A&T class of 1972, marches with the alumni band.
Mary Stevens dances her way along the N.C. A&T homecoming parade route supporting her grandson marching with the Peeler Rec football team Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Greensboro, N.C.
The Alpha Mu Spring 2007 Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta has their 10th anniversary photo made on the steps of the Dudley Building in the shadow of the Greensboro Four as they gather for N.C. A&T homecoming Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Greensboro, N.C.
The crowd along Lindsay Street waits to see what is next during the N.C. A&T homecoming parade Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Greensboro, N.C.
Grimsley High School’s Blue Steel drum line and band performs in the N.C. A&T homecoming parade Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Greensboro, N.C.
Aniyah McKellar cheers with her squad, JR-Aggies Cheerleaders, as they march in the parade.
N.C. A&T homecoming is dubbed The Greatest Homecoming on Earth. And they deliver. On gameday, it starts with a parade, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.