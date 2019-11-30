College logo N.C. A&T NCAT (copy) (copy)

Jacksonville 61

N.C. A&T 45

How Jacksonville won

The Dolphins held the Aggies to just 29.5 percent shooting on their home floor (18-for-61) and 3-for-20 from long range while allowing just 14 points in the first half to build a 16-point advantage at the break. Jacksonville allowed N.C. A&T to shoot just 17.2 percent in that first half. Early in the second half, Jacksonville led by as many as 21

Key performers

Jacksonville: David Bell scored a game-high 16 points and hauling in a game-high 14 rebounds. Off the bench, Destin Barnes scored five points and had seven rebounds.

N.C. A&T: Ronald Jackson led the Aggies with eight points and 10 rebounds. Tyler Maye tacked on nine points and Devin Haygood helped out with nine points and six rebounds.

Next

The Aggies are back in action at home on Wednesday when they host Longwood at 7 p.m. Next up for Jacksonville is a date with Marquette in Milwaukee, Wis. on Wednesday night at 9 p.m.

