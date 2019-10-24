BEST ADVICE

Interviews with athletics directors Ian McCaw, Matt Hogue and Charlie Cobb all ended with the same question:

What’s the best advice you would give to a school considering a move up to FBS?

Liberty's McCaw: “You have to conduct a thorough evaluation of all the pros and cons. And I mean thorough. It’s a big step up in competition. Just look at some of the folks we’re playing this year. It’s a lot different playing Syracuse, Virginia and BYU than it is playing Presbyterian, Gardner-Webb and Charleston Southern. It’s a different environment.”

Coastal Carolina's Hogue: “Be sure to self-evaluate, and look at everything. Make sure you’re covering areas that don’t have much to do with football. What’s going to happen with your other sports is the key. You want to make sure any transition brings your other programs along.”

Georgia State's Cobb (formerly at Appalachian State): “The university leadership has to be fully invested, because there are going to be some challenges, especially in that two-year transition period. That’s two years of walking through no-man’s land, and you better go in with your eyes wide open. And the university community has to be supportive. There’s always going to be differences of opinion, but the vast majority has to be fully supportive of making it work. That means from a giving standpoint. That means an accommodation of rivalries and not playing the same teams year after year. Embrace it.”