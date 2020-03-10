Scores and pairings for the MEAC men's and women's basketball tournaments at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va.
MEAC men
First round
Tuesday's games
Delaware State vs. Md.-Eastern Shore, 6
South Carolina State vs. Howard, 8:30
Quarterfinals
Wednesday's games
N.C. Central vs. Delaware State-Md.-Eastern Shore winner, 6
A&T vs. South Carolina State-Howard winner, 8:30
Thursday's games
Bethune-Cookman vs. Morgan State, 6
Norfolk State vs. Coppin State, 8:30
Semifinals
Friday's games
N.C. Central—Delaware State-Md.-Eastern Shore winner vs. Bethune Cookman-Morgan State winner, 6
A&T—South Carolina State-Howard winner vs. Norfolk State-Coppin State winner, 8:30
Final
Saturday's game
Semifinal winners, 1
MEAC women
First round
Tuesday's results
Md.-Eastern Shore 62, Coppin State 50
Howard vs. South Carolina State
Quarterfinals
Wednesday's games
Bethune-Cookman vs. Md.-Eastern Shore, noon
Norfolk State vs. Howard-South Carolina State winner, 2:30
Thursday's games
A&T vs. N.C. Central, noon
Morgan State vs. Delaware State, 2:30
Semifinals
Friday's games
Bethune-Cookman—Md.-Eastern Shore-Coppin State winner vs. A&T-N.C. Central winner, noon
Norfolk State—Howard-South Carolina State winner vs. Morgan State-Delaware State, 2:30
Final
Saturday's games
Semifinal winners, 3:30
