meac logo 111617

Scores and pairings for the MEAC men's and women's basketball tournaments at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va.

MEAC men

First round

Tuesday's games

Delaware State vs. Md.-Eastern Shore, 6

South Carolina State vs. Howard, 8:30

Quarterfinals

Wednesday's games

N.C. Central vs. Delaware State-Md.-Eastern Shore winner, 6

A&T vs. South Carolina State-Howard winner, 8:30

Thursday's games

Bethune-Cookman vs. Morgan State, 6

Norfolk State vs. Coppin State, 8:30

Semifinals

Friday's games

N.C. Central—Delaware State-Md.-Eastern Shore winner vs. Bethune Cookman-Morgan State winner, 6

A&T—South Carolina State-Howard winner vs. Norfolk State-Coppin State winner, 8:30

Final

Saturday's game

Semifinal winners, 1

MEAC women

First round

Tuesday's results

Md.-Eastern Shore 62, Coppin State 50

Howard vs. South Carolina State

Quarterfinals

Wednesday's games

Bethune-Cookman vs. Md.-Eastern Shore, noon

Norfolk State vs. Howard-South Carolina State winner, 2:30

Thursday's games

A&T vs. N.C. Central, noon

Morgan State vs. Delaware State, 2:30

Semifinals

Friday's games

Bethune-Cookman—Md.-Eastern Shore-Coppin State winner vs. A&T-N.C. Central winner, noon

Norfolk State—Howard-South Carolina State winner vs. Morgan State-Delaware State, 2:30

Final

Saturday's games

Semifinal winners, 3:30

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments