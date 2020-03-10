20200306g_spt_colbkbaggies (copy)

N.C. A&T junior point guard Kam Langley (right) drives past N.C. Central's Justin Whatley in the Aggies' regular-season finale. Langley needs just six assists to become the MEAC's all-time leader.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

Who: No. 10 Howard (1-15 MEAC, 4-28) vs. No. 2 N.C. A&T (12-4 MEAC, 16-15)

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Scope Arena, Norfolk, Va.

How to watch: Live stream on FloHoops.com

N.C. A&T senior Ron Jackson (right) jumps over Howard's Wayne Bristol during the teams' game at the Corbett Center this year.

Notable: A&T opens postseason play in the quarterfinals of the MEAC Tournament against Howard, which won Tuesday’s late first-round game. … The Aggies have advanced to the semifinals each of the last two years, losing to the eventual champion both times: 65-63 to N.C. Central last year, and 96-86 to Hampton in 2018. … A&T point guard Kam Langley, a junior from Southwest Guilford, ranks third in the nation with 232 assists. He’s the Aggies all-time assists leader with 617, and he needs six more to pass Coppin State’s Larry Yarbary (1988-92) for the MEAC’s career record. … In his last 11 games, Langley has averaged 13.5 points, 11.0 assists and 5.9 rebounds. … Ron Jackson, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, averages 14.7 points (6th in MEAC) and 10.3 rebounds (2nd in MEAC). … Kwe Parker, a 6-2 junior guard, missed the regular-season finale at N.C. Central with an injured right ankle. A key leader on the floor for A&T, Parker is expected to return to his starting role today. Parker averaged 10.9 points in the nine games before suffering the injury at S.C. State. … Junior guard Tyler Maye averages 8.4 points, but he scored 19 points last time out, one of four times he had 18 or more this year. … Howard advanced to the quarterfinals with a 70-63 first-round victory over No. 7 seed South Carolina State. … Senior guard Charles “C.J.” Williams, the MEAC’s all-time leading scorer, finished with 24 points to lead the Bison. He scored 16 in the second half. … Williams averaged 18.5 points during the regular season, third-best in the MEAC. … The Aggies played Howard once, winning 71-67 on Senior Day at the Corbett Center.

Contact Jeff Mills at (336) 373-7024, and follow @JeffMillsNR on Twitter.

