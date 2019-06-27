Coach Jay Joyner and the N.C. A&T basketball program are attracting major talent — high-major talent, in fact.
Kwe Parker, a former Wesleyan Christian Academy star who played his freshman season at Tennessee, announced late Wednesday night that he’ll be joining the Aggies to resume his career after sitting out last season.
If that wasn’t enough good news, it was also revealed that A&T has also signed Tyler Maye, a point guard from Farmville who spent one season at VCU before playing at Southeastern Community College last season.
It’s quite the infusion of talent for the Aggies, who have improved exponentially since going 3-29 overall and 1-15 in the MEAC in Joyner’s first season in 2016-17. Since then, A&T has gone 24-8 in league play and will be expected to contend for the MEAC championship again behind Parker and Maye.
Originally considered a three-star recruit in the Class of 2016 and ranked No. 110 by 247Sports, the 6-2, 170-pound Parker averaged just 8.1 minutes in 25 games at Tennessee before transferring to Cape Fear Community College. There, Parker averaged 11.4 points during the 2017-18 season but didn’t return for a second at CFCC.
Originally from the Fayetteville area, Parker burst onto the national scene as a viral sensation thanks to his highlight-reel dunks.
Maye, meanwhile, averaged 7.4 minutes in 32 games at VCU as a freshman before transferring to SCC in West Burlington, Iowa last season, averaging, 11.4 points while hitting 45 percent of his 3-point attempts.
After going 19-13 overall last season and 13-3 in the MEAC, the Aggies lost their top four scorers, but will return forward Ronald Jackson and guard Kameron Langley.