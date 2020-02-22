GREENSBORO — It took an ugly, ugly victory to get a pretty view from the top.
Ron Jackson scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds on Senior Night, and N.C. A&T slogged through a ragged game and came away with a 71-67 victory over lowly Howard tonight at the Corbett Sports Center.
The Aggies (10-3 MEAC, 14-14 overall) now sit atop the MEAC standings, holding a half-game lead over N.C. Central (9-3, 13-13) and Norfolk State (9-3, 13-14).
Central clobbered Maryland Eastern Shore 74-55 in Durham tonight, while Norfolk lost 66-63 at Florida A&M.
The Aggies have just three regular-season games left, and they are chasing their first regular-season MEAC title in 28 years.
A&T holds a head-to-head tiebreaker against Norfolk. The Aggies have beaten Central once, and they finish the regular season against the Eagles in Durham on March 5.
So winning ugly against a 2-25 team is still winning.
“It just shows we have pretty good grit,” Jackson said. “We found a way to win when we weren’t very good. We showed resilience. But we can’t keep playing to the level of our opponent. We knew Howard (0-12, 2-25) hasn’t done well this season, and we started off good. But we got way too comfortable way too early.”
A&T led 28-14 with 8:08 left in the first half, and then blew every bit of its lead to trail 35-32 at halftime. The Aggies shot 1-for-9 from floor, 1-for-7 from foul line and had five turnovers in that stretch.
“We got up by 14 points in the first half, and we became immature,” A&T interim coach Will Jones said. “Not making the right plays. Substitutes coming in without the proper focus. … That’s totally on us. We weren’t in the right frame of mind, and we weren’t mature enough to take advantage of what we started.”
In the end, the Aggies needed freshman Fred Cleveland’s 3-pointer with 1:26 left in the game to finally take the lead for good. Cleveland finished with 14 points and Kwe Parker had 12. The two guards combined to shoot 7-for-14 from the 3-point line.
A&T backed up Cleveland’s big shot with a defensive stop, followed by senior Devin Haygood’s putback with 23 seconds left to take a four-point lead. Even that came after a rough sequence, as Jackson was forced to take a jump shot with 1 second on the shot clock.
“Coach wanted a timeout, but when I got the ball I saw 2 on the shot clock,” Jackson said. “So it was one dribble and a forced shot. I wasn’t planning on shooting it, but I had to. I missed, but Dev was right there. … It really changed the game.”
This game needed changing.
The teams combined for 51 turnovers (Howard had 30), 51 fouls and 30 missed free throws (A&T missed 20).
“You’re in a fight,” Jones said. “Once you let the lead disappear, it’s a game after that. Our decision-making was bad. We missed layups. We were atrocious from the free-throw line. We had a lack of focus. … But I’m glad we were able to gut it out and show some maturity down the stretch.”
Those final two minutes of quality were a product of the dreadful first 38, Haygood said.
“We were just motivated from the frustration,” Haygood said. “We wanted to play better. We were down in the first half. They went on another run in the second half. … But for the last few minutes, for us to be able to hold it down, it was a lot of just trying to stay calm and play smart. But it was also just remembering that, hey, we’re folding and we could easily lose this game. If we want to win, we have to play like it every possession.”
A&T has now won 24 consecutive MEAC games at the Corbett Center. The Aggies play their final home game Monday against Maryland Eastern Shore.
Then come two on the road, with perhaps a league title on the line.
NOTABLE
• Howard senior guard Charles “C.J.” Williams fouled out with 10 points and became the MEAC’s all-time leading scorer. Williams, who has never missed a game for the Bison, has 2,282 career points and passed Delaware State’s Tom Davis, who scored 2,275 from 1987-91.
• A&T point guard Kam Langley, a junior from Southwest Guilford, finished with 10 assists, nine points, six rebounds and six steals. Langley needs just three assists to break A&T’s career record of 582 set by Thomas “Ice” Griffis (1984-88).
• Ron Jackson shot 10-for-16 from the foul line. The rest of the Aggies went 7-for-21.
•A&T’s Haygood finished with eight points, eight rebounds and a blocked shot.
• A&T seniors Haygood, Ron Jackson and Andre Jackson were honored before the game along with team managers Jawaun Brown and Josh Bryant.
• Howard outrebounded A&T 41-38. The Bison came 345th out of 350 Division I team in rebounding margin (-7.8 per game).
• A&T’s last regular-season MEAC championship was A&T’s in the 1991-92 season, when the Aggies tied for first with Howard. The Bison won the MEAC Tournament and went to the NCAA Tournament that year. For A&T.
•A&T's last outright MEAC regular-season title was in the 1987-88 season, when the Aggies went 16-0 in league games. It capped a run of four titles in five years, and A&T won its seventh straight MEAC Tournament championship in 1988 as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.