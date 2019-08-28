GREENSBORO — If you like big plays, chances are you’re going to hate this rule.
Among the rule changes adopted for the 2019 college football season is a prohibition on blindside blocks.
It’s a safety precaution designed to protect defensive players, much the way roughing-the-passer rules protect quarterbacks.
But it could change the way teams built like N.C. A&T play the game.
A&T opens this season at home against Elon at 6 p.m. Saturday at BB&T Stadium.
The last time the two teams played in 2015, A&T won 14-7 at Elon when Tarik Cohen scored on a tie-breaking 81-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.
The Aggies are built on speed, and they tend to score often on big plays. Kick returns. Punt returns. Long touchdown runs.
Often, big plays happen only because of downfield blocking.
“Every day at practice,” A&T senior wide receiver Elijah Bell says, “the first thing we (receivers) do is individual blocking. To play here, you’ve gotta be able to block.”
Bell is more than a record-setting wide receiver. He’s a strong 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior who can easily handle a defensive back as a run blocker.
“We emphasize blocking,” Bell says. “A&T has always been a running school. The last four or five years we’ve had good receivers, so we’ve thrown a little more. But A&T has always been ‘Running Back U.’ Go back and look at just the last few guys: Marquell (Cartwright), and before him Tarik Cohen, and before him Mike Mayhew. Now it’s (Jah-Maine) Martin. There’s always a bloodline of running backs, and if you can run the ball, you can win. It opens up everything else. And if you’re going to run the ball, then the receivers have to block.”
Blocking, particularly for the downfield guys, just got harder.
The new rule defines a blindside block as one when “the opponent cannot see the block coming in time to defend himself,” as explained by Rogers Redding, the national coordinator of College Football Officiating.
It’s always been illegal for a blocker to hit from behind, and it’s always been a personal foul for a block in the head and neck area. As it should be.
But now, according to Redding’s explanation, “the rules will broaden the restrictions for blindside blocks. It will be illegal to deliver a blindside block by attacking an opponent with forcible contact, no matter where the contact is made.”
No matter where the contact is made. Let that sink in.
A defender not aware of his surroundings, not looking for a blocker — in other words, making a bad play — can now be bailed out by a flag.
It's akin to running a red light in your car, getting T-boned because you were distracted ... and the cop giving the other driver a ticket.
Those words “attacking” and “forcible” are up to the referee’s judgment. Contact to the head or neck will still be a targeting foul. Again, as it should be.
“However, (blindside blocks) will now be a personal foul,” Redding says, “even if by rule it is not a targeting foul — that is, even if the block is not to the head or neck area. The blindside block will carry a 15-yard penalty.”
Some of those blocks-turned-penalties will undoubtedly nullify big plays this year and take points off scoreboards across the nation.
“We’ve talked about that rule,” Bell says. “The refs at our scrimmages talked to us about it, too, and let us know what it really is. It is what it is. It’s a rule of the game now, so you can’t complain, because they’re not going to change it. We’ve just got to adjust to it.”
Bell says he and the rest of the receivers will still block downfield. That’s the A&T way.
“It does change your approach when you block,” Bell says. “You’ve got to be smart. You have to think with your mind before you do the physical part with your body. It’s about composure. Now blocking is all mental. You’ve got to know what you’re doing. You’ve got to know when you can block and when to just use your hands.”
And as a fan going into this season, you’ve got to know that a great block last year could be a 15-yard penalty this year.
