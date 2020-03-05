DURHAM — The elusive title was there for the taking in a back-and-forth game.
But in the last 6½ minutes, it evaporated into the hot air of a loud and hostile archrival’s gym.
N.C. A&T must settle for second place in a remarkable regular season.
Senior big man Jibri Blount scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and he sparked a late 12-2 scoring run that lifted N.C. Central to an 86-80 victory over A&T at cozy McDougald-McLendon Arena in a winner-take-all game for the MEAC’s regular-season championship.
The Aggies (12-4 MEAC, 16-15) were chasing their first title since the 1991-92 regular season. They led for nearly 27 minutes of the 40-minute game, but were hampered by foul trouble and faded down the stretch.
“We’ve already hit the reset button,” A&T interim coach Will Jones said. “I told the guys what I needed to tell them. On a neutral floor, we can beat anybody in this league. We’ve got a first-round bye in the MEAC Tournament, so we’ve got time to get back in the gym and work out. We’ll go to Norfolk, and I expect us to get the job done.”
Blount, the league’s leading scorer, played all 40 minutes for the Eagles (13-3 MEAC, 17-13) and found a measure of redemption for an awful night in Greensboro 17 days ago.
A&T clobbered Central 77-60 that night, making it look easy because their big men handled Blount defensively, holding him to eight points on 3-for-11 shooting.
“We just knew we were horrible that night,” Central coach Levelle Moton said. “I don’t know what was wrong with us, but you’re always going to have one game every year where you don’t even recognize your team. Well, that was the game this year. If I’m being completely honest, I thought the moment was too big for us up there. … You’re shell-shocked, you can’t think, you can’t move as fast, your 30-inch vertical is now 15. We were just a step behind, and their crowd was electric. It energized them, and they took care of their home court. We took care of our court, and the tables turned tonight.”
They turned, in part, because A&T’s 6-foot-8 forwards Ron Jackson and Devin Haygood were in foul trouble. They couldn’t defend Blount the way they did at the Corbett Center, and both eventually fouled out of the game.
“It definitely affected us,” A&T point guard Kam Langley said. “Those are our two main defensive guys in the paint, and missing them is a huge blow to our team.”
Langley, a junior from Southwest Guilford, finished with 18 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds. Fellow guard Tyler Maye scored 19 points, filling up the basket with mid-range jumpers.
But they couldn’t offset A&T’s two big men’s limited production.
“It affected us a ton,” Jones said. “When you’re getting foul calls on your best players, and your best players are sitting on the bench next to you, it affects you. Especially when their best players are out there playing. Anybody can look at the stat sheet and see. When our better guys aren’t playing a full game, it hurts our opportunity to win. …
“We didn’t get a chance to play our game.”
A&T also played without starting guard Kwe Parker, who watched the game in street clothes, wearing a protective walking boot on his right leg. Parker twisted the ankle blocking a shot in the Aggies’ victory at South Carolina State.
“I’m good,” Parker said. “I’ll be good to play in Norfolk.”
And so A&T heads to the MEAC Tournament at Scope Arena in Norfolk as a disappointed No. 2 seed.
“We missed Kwe’s defensive intensity out there,” Jones said. “We missed his leadership and his voice, which we need. His voice is tough, and he brings the guys together and gives us an edge. With him on the bench, it’s hard. …
“But going into the MEAC Tournament with Kwe Parker ready to play and Tyler Maye confident makes us a really, really good team.”
The Aggies open in the quarterfinals at 8 p.m. Wednesday, facing the winner of a first-round game between South Carolina State and Howard.
Top-seeded Central is on the other side of the bracket.
“It’s March basketball,” Jones said. “The way our schedule falls, we play our rival at the end of the season, and those games can go either way. These were the two best teams in the league. We split this year. Hopefully we’ll get a chance to settle the deal in Norfolk.”
