GREENSBORO — Another year, another perfect MEAC season at Club Corbett.
That’s three in a row if you’re counting, 25 consecutive league wins at the Corbett Sports Center dating back to the 2016-17 season finale.
N.C. A&T put a bow on this year by clobbering Maryland Eastern Shore 83-62 in its home finale Monday night.
Ron Jackson scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead a big night for A&T’s three seniors in their last Corbett Center appearance. Shooting guard Andre Jackson hit 8-of-10 free throws and scored 12 points, and 6-foot-8 center Devin Haygood scored 10 points and blocked three shots.
“This place is awesome,” Ron Jackson said. “It’s an electric gym, and once we get going it’s hard to stop us.”
On this night, junior Kam Langley, the point guard from Southwest Guilford, drew the loudest cheers. He finished with 13 assists, 10 points and eight rebounds.
Langley’s third assist, an inbounds pass lobbed to Darrus Maddox for a layup, broke A&T’s career record set by Thomas “Ice” Griffis from 1984-88, the height of the glory days for Aggies basketball.
A&T played in seven consecutive NCAA Tournaments in the 1980s, the last four with Griffis at point guard.
The Aggies haven’t won a regular-season title since sharing one with Howard in the 1991-92 season. It was A&T’s 12th title, its seventh in a 12-year span under legendary coach Don Corbett.
And now, at last, these Aggies seem poised to end that 28-year regular-season drought.
A&T (11-3 MEAC, 15-14 overall) is in first place as the last week of February begins.
The Aggies lead rival N.C. Central (10-3, 14-13) by a half-game in the league standings. The Eagles won their 15th straight at home Monday, beating Howard 80-65.
Norfolk State (9-4, 13-15) wasn’t so lucky. The Spartans lost their second straight in Florida, falling a game-and-a-half behind with a lackluster 78-55 loss at Bethune-Cookman.
Bottom line: A&T controls its own destiny.
The Aggies are the hunted, Central and Norfolk the hunters.
“We like being in this position,” Langley said. “… We’re just focusing on the next game, on controlling what we can control. That’s basically it.”
A&T has just two games remaining: at South Carolina State on Monday, then the showdown at Central on Thursday.
“Being in this position is going to push us,” Ron Jackson said. “We know everybody is coming after us, so we can never get comfortable. We understand. Last year we got eliminated in the (MEAC Tournament) semifinals by Central, and that just shows we can never get complacent. We have to always get better, play our best. Especially now.”
Through a quirk in the schedule, both Central and Norfolk must play three games in six days to finish the regular season.
A&T plays two, starting with a classic “trap game” at South Carolina State (6-8, 11-15) before the finale at rival Central.
“To take the next step, you have to be able to win on the road,” A&T interim coach Will Jones said. “It’s something we’re going to focus on, to key on and figure out what we need to do. Then it comes down to executing the game plan to do it. South Carolina State is a tough place to play, and we just need all the guys to be one, to go down there as a unit and be what your record reflects. The record says we’re the No. 1 team, so our effort and energy when we get off the bus in Orangeburg needs to reflect that.”
The Aggies have proven themselves at home. And now two road games are all that stand between them and an elusive MEAC title.
Langley's record night
Langley was honored at halftime on his record-breaking night, and Griffis was there to give him a commemorative basketball.
“I’ve known ‘Ice’ for a long time,” Langley said. “He used to be the head coach at Grimsley when I was playing (at Southwest Guilford). We used to play him a lot. He told me I deserved this, and I should go ahead and put that record out of reach for 100 years. I’m going to try my best. I’ve still got one more whole year here, so we’ll see what happens.”
Langley, who started the day fourth in the nation in total assists this season, has 593 and counting in his career.
“If anybody tells you they want their record broken, they’re telling you a lie,” Griffis said. “But if there’s anybody I’d want to break it then, yeah, it’s Kam Langley. He’s an all-around good guy, a great basketball player who comes from a good family. He set a goal and went through the process and steps to reach that goal. I’m proud of him.
“A lot of people don’t realize,” Griffis added, “but Al Attles set the bar here at 581 (assists). And that lasted 28 years until I got 582. And that lasted for 32 years. You think about it, and Kam has broken and will go on to shatter a record that’s really lasted 60 years.”
Langley ranks third all-time in the MEAC behind Coppin State’s Larry Yarbray (622 assists from 1988-92) and Florida A&M’s Terry Giles (607 from 1987-90).
Griffis said he has enjoyed watching Langley play.
“He’s one of the best point guards, pound for pound, in the country,” Griffis said. “He’s crafty. He’s smart. He’s savvy. He sees the floor. He’s all the things you want in a point guard. And if people pay attention to Kam’s game, they’ll see he could average 18 or 20 points a game. But he clearly understands that for his team to be successful, he has to be a playmaker first. You see him give up a lot of good shots of his own to a get a great shot for somebody else.”
