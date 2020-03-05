The first time these teams met, A&T big men Ron Jackson and Devin Haygood handled MEAC leading scorer Jibri Blount defensively, holding him to 8 points on 3-for-11 shooting. This time, both Aggies forwards got in early foul trouble while Blount played all 40 minutes, finishing with 19 points and 12 rebounds.
Stars
A&T: G Kam Langley 18 points, 12 assists, 8 rebounds; F Ron Jackson 9 points, 12 rebounds; G Tyler Maye 19 points on 9-for-15 shooting; G/F Tyrone Lyons 15 points, 4-for-8 shooting from 3-point line.
Central: F Jibri Blount 19 points on 7-for-14 shooting, 12 rebounds; G/F C.J. Keyser 20 points, 10-for-13 free throws, 8 rebounds; G Nicolas Fennell 19 points on 7-for-9 shooting.
Notable
● A&T and Central came into the winner-take-all season finale tied for first place in the MEAC standings. A&T hasn’t won a regular-season title since 1991-92.
● Central trailed 65-63 when Blount scored on a fast break and drew a foul with 6:33 left. That started a game-changing 12-2 scoring run over the next 2:50 that gave the Eagles a three-possession lead. Blount, Keyser and Fennell scored all the points in the spurt.
● With A&T forced to foul to stop the clock, Keyser shot 8-for-10 from the foul line in the final 1:24 to seal the victory. The Aggies never got closer than 4 points in the final 5:33.
● Central shot 24-for-38 from the foul line. A&T, which came into the game No. 7 among the NCAA’s 353 Division I teams in free-throw attempts (24.67 per game), was 14-for-17.
● Langley, already A&T’s all-time assists leader with 617, heads to the MEAC Tournament 6 assists shy of the conference’s career record set by Coppin State’s Larry Yarbray (622 from 1988-92). Langley passed Florida A&M’s Terry Giles (607 from 1987-90) for second place.
● Both teams were dominant in their home gyms. Central finished the season 12-0 at cozy McDougald-McLendon, while A&T was 11-1 in the Corbett Sports Center and has won 25 consecutive MEAC games at Club Corbett.
He said it
“We showed resilience, but when you’re on the road you can’t make self-inflicted mistakes. We made too many of those to win in a hostile environment. We’ve got to look at that and get it fixed before we go to Norfolk for the MEAC Tournament.” — Will Jones, A&T coach
“It’s special for us because the rivalry is so heated. Sometimes, if it don’t work out in other sports, people will walk up to you in Harris Teeter and say, ‘Well, you’ve got to win because this team in that sport didn’t win.’ They put additional pressure on you.” — Levelle Moton, Central coach
Records
A&T: 12-4 MEAC, 16-15 overall.
Central: 13-3 MEAC, 17-13 overall.
Up next
MEAC Tournament at Scope Arena, Norfolk, Va.
No. 2 A&T in quarterfinals at 8 p.m. Wednesday vs. winner of No. 7 South Carolina State/No. 10 Howard
No. 1 Central in quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday vs. winner of No. 8 Delaware State/No. 9 Maryland Eastern Shore
20200306g_spt_colbkbaggies
20200306g_spt_colbkbaggies
20200306g_spt_colbkbaggies
20200306g_spt_colbkbaggies
20200306g_spt_colbkbaggies
20200306g_spt_colbkbaggies
20200306g_spt_colbkbaggies
20200306g_spt_colbkbaggies
20200306g_spt_colbkbaggies
20200306g_spt_colbkbaggies
20200306g_spt_colbkbaggies
20200306g_spt_colbkbaggies
20200306g_spt_colbkbaggies
20200306g_spt_colbkbaggies
20200306g_spt_colbkbaggies
20200306g_spt_colbkbaggies
-- VERTICAL GALLERY: HIDE TITLES, UP FONT SIZE --
Contact Jeff Mills at (336) 373-7024, and follow @JeffMillsNR on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.