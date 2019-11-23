Site
BB&T Stadium, Greensboro
Why the Aggies won
Jah-Maine Martin rushed for 122 yards and two more touchdowns, and wide receiver Elijah Bell had another big day against Central in the final home game of his career as A&T overwhelmed its rival on a cold, rainy day.
The big play
Take your pick. A&T scored five touchdowns on plays covering at least 20 yards. The first came on A&T’s second play from scrimmage, when Kylil Carter hit Bell in stride and the senior wide receiver did the rest, outrunning the secondary for a 68-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass play.
What it means
The Aggies are going back to the Celebration Bowl for the third consecutive year, and the fourth time in five years. A&T finished the regular season tied with South Carolina State for first place (among eligible teams) in the MEAC standings, but the Aggies hold the head-to-head tiebreaker with S.C. State.
Stars
A&T: RB Jah-Maine Martin 11 carries for 122 yards, 2 TDs; WR Elijah Bell 3 catches for 109 yards, 2 TDs; QB Kylil Carter 4-for-8 passing, 161 yards, 2 TDs, 6 carries for 32 yards; DE Tre Smalls 9 tackles, 6 for loss, 2 sacks; DE Devin Herrell 7 tackles, 2½ sacks; LB Jacob Roberts 6 tackles, 2½ for loss.
Central: QB Davius Richard 3-for-12 passing for 13 yards, 14 carries for 8 yards; LB Jerome Foster 10 tackles.
Notable
• Bell, A&T’s star senior wide receiver, became just the sixth player in MEAC history with 200 catches. Bell caught a touchdown pass in all four of his games against Central. His career stats vs. the Eagles: 20 catches for 417 yards and 6 TDs.
• Martin scored on touchdown runs of 20 and 55 yards. His 21 touchdowns this year break the old school record of 19 set by Tarik Cohen in 2016 (18 rushing, 1 receiving). Martin has nine touchdown runs of 50-plus yards this season. Cohen had 13 in his career.
• Central last scored against A&T in the third quarter of the 2017 game. In the nine quarters since then, A&T has scored 102 unanswered points.
• This was the 91st game between these two rivals since 1924, and the first time either scored more than 49 points.
• A&T ran 59 offensive plays for 520 yards; Central ran 47 for 9 yards.
• A&T’s defense dominated the first half, when Central ran 30 plays for minus-2 yards.
• A&T’s defense played without injured linemen Jermaine McDaniel, Jermaine Williams and Kadarius Kendrick. On offense, backup QB Jalen Fowler (who starred in relief last week vs. Bethune-Cookman) missed the game with an illness.
• A&T kicker Noel Ruiz made 2-of-3 field-goal attempts in the awful weather, converting from 35 and 33 yards. Senior holder Petie Bush made two excellent plays handling difficult snaps in the rain. Ruiz's 21 field goals this season are an A&T single-season record.
He said it
“Central, man, they always get the best of me. Since I’ve come in here, all I’ve heard about is Central and this rivalry. I’ve always taken this game personally, ever since hearing the senior speeches my freshman year. … Rain, snow, whatever, Central is always going to get my best. I’m glad I could finish up strong.” — Elijah Bell, A&T senior wide receiver
“We can run the football, so why would we worry? … Rain is just water.” — Sam Washington, A&T head coach
“Our quarterback is a young kid, and the weather, with the rain, it affected his throwing a little bit. We knew they had a stout defense. Their run defense is really good, so our plan of attack was to throw the ball around a little bit. We missed some throws early on some stuff we thought was there. Then we got behind. We tried to get the run game going, but it was hard to manage.” — Trei Oliver, Central head coach
Records
Central: 3-5 MEAC, 4-8 overall
A&T: 6-2 MEAC, 8-3 overall
Up next
Central: season over
A&T: vs. SWAC champion in Celebration Bowl, Atlanta, noon Dec. 21
