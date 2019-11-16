N.C. A&T (copy)

N.C. A&T's Jah-Maine Martin set a school record with his 19th rushing touchdown of the season.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

BB&T Stadium, Greensboro

Why the Aggies won

Jah-Maine Martin rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns, and A&T’s defense held Bethune-Cookman to just 10 first downs as the Aggies clobbered the Wildcats 47-17 in a critical game between two of the three teams tied for first place in the MEAC standings.

The big play

On A&T’s second play from scrimmage, running back Martin took a handoff, bounced outside behind the right side of A&T’s offensive line and raced 66 yards for a touchdown. It set the tone, and forced Bethune-Cookman to play catch-up for the rest of the game.

What it means

The Aggies still control their own destiny heading into their regular-season finale against archrival N.C. Central. A&T holds the MEAC tiebreaker over South Carolina State, so with a victory on Senior Day the Aggies will qualify for their third consecutive Celebration Bowl. But if A&T loses and S.C. State wins, the Aggies’ postseason hopes are likely dashed.

Stars

A&T: RB Jah-Maine Martin 19 carries for 120 yards, 3 TDs; QB Jalen Fowler 5-for-6 passing, 105 yards, 2 TDs, 2 carries for 14 yards; WR Elijah Bell 4 catches for 62 yards, 1 TD; RB Kashon Baker 13 carries for 76 yards, 1 TD, 1 catch for 36 yards, 1 TD; LB Joe Stuckey 6 tackles, sack, fumble recovery; FS Najee Reams 6 unassisted tackles.

Bethune-Cookman: QB Akevious Williams 10-for-22 passing, 119 yards, 13 carries for 45 yards, 1 TD; WR Steffon Francois 2 catches, 52 yards; SS Tydarius Peters 11 tackes, 4.5 tackles for loss.

Notable

• A&T junior Jah-Maine Martin scored on runs of 66, 4 and 7 yards. The third touchdown run was his 19th of the year, breaking Tarik Cohen’s single-season school record for rushing touchdowns and tying Cohen’s mark for total TDs in a year.

• A&T failed on two extra-point attempts in the game, once on a blocked kick and once on a bad snap.

• A&T linebacker Joe Stuckey recovered a fumble in the first quarter to set up the Aggies’ second touchdown. Bethune-Cookman tried a screen pass, but Akevious Williams bounced the pass short of his running back. Stuckey alertly realized it was a lateral and therefore a fumble, scooped up the ball and returned it to the 14-yard line.

• William Simpson, A&T’s 5-foot-11, 289-pound senior fullback, scored the first touchdown of his career on a fourth-and-1 run from the 6-yard line in the second quarter. Simpson is typically a lead blocker for A&T’s tailbacks.

• The Aggies defense held Bethune-Cookman to 5-of-16 on third down conversions and 229 yards of total offense. A&T rolled up 430 yards of total offense.

• A&T established the run early. The Aggies ran 19 total plays in the first quarter, 18 of them were runs for 141 rushing yards.

•A&T backup quarterback Jalen Fowler gave the Aggies a second-half spark, entering the game on A&T’s third series of the third quarter and throwing a pair of touchdown passes that put the game out of reach.

• It was band day at BB&T Stadium, and A&T’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine hosted 11 high school bands at the game. All 12 bands played on the field during halftime.

Records

Bethune-Cookman: 4-3 MEAC, 6-4 overall

A&T: 5-2 MEAC, 7-3 overall.

Up next

Bethune-Cookman: vs. Florida A&M in Florida Classic, 3:30 p.m. Saturday

A&T: N.C. Central, 1 p.m. Saturday

