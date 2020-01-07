GREENSBORO — Win No. 1 was really a glorified practice, a 62-point blowout against an overmatched, lower-division opponent.
Win No. 1 in the MEAC was a long day’s journey into night.
Interim coach Will Jones — who took over for suspended head coach Jay Joyner the day after Christmas — saw the best and worst of his N.C. A&T team before the Aggies put away Florida A&M 97-90 in overtime Monday night at Club Corbett.
“The vibe is good right now,” A&T junior point guard Kam Langley said. “Coach Jones gives a lot of energy during practice and during games, so we go out there and play hard for him. This was his first conference game, and we wanted to win for him. We know it’s his first head coaching job, and we’re trying to make it not as stressful for him.”
Maybe so, but Monday was stressful.
An INSIDER’S look at A&T’s MEAC opener …
N.C. A&T 97, Florida A&M 90, OT
Site
Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro
Why the Aggies won
They didn’t quit. A&T led 43-29 at halftime, pushed that lead to as many as 20 points early in the second half, then stood by helpless while Florida A&M went on scoring runs of 13-2 and 10-4 to take the lead. A&T trailed by five points with 2:02 left, rallied, then gave up a game-tying basket with 2.2 seconds left. The Aggies finally won it with a 10-0 scoring run to start overtime.
Stars
Florida A&M: G Rod Melton 24 points, 5-for-12 shooting from 3-point line; F D.J. Jones 15 points, 14 rebounds, 2 steals; G M.J. Randolph 16 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals.
N.C. A&T: G Tyler Maye 24 points, 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point line, 3 steals; G Kam Langley 16 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, F Ron Jackson 16 points, 16 rebounds, 2 blocks; G Andre Jackson 16 points (but just 1-for-11 from 3-point line), 4 assists.
Notable
● After Florida A&M took a 79-74 lead with 2:02 left, Langley scored five straight points for A&T to tie it. First he hit 1-of-2 free throws, then he grabbed a long defensive rebound and drove the length of the court for a layup. After the Rattlers’ Nasir Core missed two free throws, Ron Jackson grabbed the rebound and got the ball ahead to Langley for another driving layup.
● Ron Jackson got an offensive rebound and was fouled with 6.2 seconds left. He made both free throws to give A&T an 81-79 lead. But Florida A&M’s Randolph drove down the lane and tied the game to force overtime.
● Langley, Maye, Ron Jackson and Kwe Parker scored the points in A&T’s decisive 10-0 scoring run in the opening 3:10 of the 5-minute overtime.
● A&T forced 21 turnovers in the game, but 13 of those were in the first half. The Aggies also missed 8-of-10 free throws during Florida A&M’s scoring runs that erased their 20-point lead in the second half.
● A&T has now won 18 consecutive conference game at the Corbett Center dating back to the 2017-18 season.
● Freshmen Harry Morrice (5 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks), a 6-foot-11 center, and Fred Cleveland (9 points, 4-for-5 from the foul line), a 5-10 guard, played key roles off the bench. Those two have been the MEAC’s last two rookies of the week.
● A&T played without 6-foot-6 sophomore wing Ty Lyons, who had started 13 of the Aggies’ 15 games coming in and was averaging 6.5 points. Lyons watched from the bench in street clothes, wearing a protective walking boot on his right foot.
He said it
“We got up big, and some guys kind of turned off their mental focus. … But they showed character. The guys knew why (FAMU) got back in the game, but from the bench standpoint we kept the energy where it needed to be. And when it got into overtime, we had to handle our business. They came out like they did in the first half.” — Will Jones, A&T interim head coach
“I was just trying to be aggressive, trying to make plays for my teammates and myself. I felt like I had the advantage both plays when I scored, so I kept the ball and was aggressive.” — Kam Langley, A&T point guard, on his back-to-back driving layups that tied the game
“We got comfortable. Too comfortable. We knew we need to still apply pressure, but we got too complacent. That’s a very dangerous thing. We’re still a young team, lots of new guys, and we have to learn when we’ve got a team down to keep our foot on their necks. We let up tonight. But it’s good that we fought through that adversity and came out with a win.” — Ron Jackson, A&T senior forward
Records
Florida A&M: 0-2 MEAC, 2-11 overall.
N.C. A&T: 1-0 MEAC, 5-11 overall.
Up next
Florida A&M: vs. Morgan State, 4 p.m. Saturday.
N.C. A&T: at Maryland Eastern Shore, 4 p.m. Saturday.
