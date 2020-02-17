Site
Corbett Sports Center
Why the Aggies won
Point guard Kam Langley notched his second triple-double of the season, and Ron Jackson scored 18 of his game-high 28 points in the first half as A&T led wire-to-wire to defeat archrival Central 77-60. With the win, the Aggies knocked Central out of first place in the MEAC standings. A&T is in second place, a half-game behind Norfolk State (which beat Coppin State 80-60) and a half-game ahead of Central.
Stars
N.C. Central: G C.J. Keyser 20 points, 3-for-4 from 3-point line; F Jibri Blount 8 points on 3-for-11 shooting, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; G Ty Graves 11 points.
N.C. A&T: F Ron Jackson 28 points on 12-for-16 shooting, 8 rebounds; G Kam Langley 13 assists, 12 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals; G Kwe Parker 11 points, 2-for-6 from 3-point line; F Devin Haygood 9 points on 4-for-7 shooting.
Notable
● A&T opened the game on an 18-2 scoring run over the first 6:52. Ron Jackson had seven of his points during the stretch, while Central struggled mightily, shooting 1-for-7 from the floor and committing five turnovers.
• The Aggies led by as many as 24 points in the first half. At that point, Ron Jackson had scored 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting, while Central's team had scored 13 points on 5-for-17 shooting.
● A&T’s defense forced 19 turnovers and outscored Central 26-16 in points off turnovers.
● The Aggies defense clamped down on Blount, who came in averaging 19.3 points (No. 2 in MEAC) and 9.3 rebounds (No. 3 in MEAC).
● A&T is 9-1 at home this season, and the Aggies have won 23 consecutive MEAC games at Club Corbett.
● The loss snapped Central’s five-game winning streak and dropped the Eagles to 4-13 on the road this season.
He said it
“We came back from Florida, and we took one day off. We did some individual work on Tuesday and Wednesday. And then Thursday we had probably the hardest practice we’ve ever had since I’ve been with the program: really physical, defensively focused. And it helped us tonight. Central really struggled to score the basketball.” — Will Jones, A&T interim coach, on the Aggies bouncing back from losses at Bethune-Cookman and at Florida A&M
“I just want to do whatever it takes for us to win. If that means I need to score 30, I’ll try to score 30. If it means I need to have a triple-double, then that’s what I’ll try to do. I just look for my teammates first.” — Kam Langley, A&T junior point guard
Records
N.C. Central: 8-3 MEAC, 12-13 overall.
N.C. A&T: 9-3 MEAC, 13-14 overall.
Up next
N.C. Central: Maryland Eastern Shore, 4 p.m. Saturday
N.C. A&T: Howard, 4 p.m. Saturday
