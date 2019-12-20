The season finale for the Appalachian State football team is here. With one more victory, the Mountaineers can add to what is already its best FBS season.
App State has registered double-digits win totals in four of its six FBS seasons. But this season, with its 12-1 record and two Power Five victories, has proven to be special.
Appalachian will play Ala.-Birmingham on Saturday in the New Orleans Bowl to go for victory No. 13.
Five things to know about the matchup:
Who’s calling the shots?
Last year in the New Orleans Bowl, Shawn Clark was the guy calling the offensive plays. He filled in the role for departed head coach Scott Satterfield, who was already at work with his Louisville program. Clark helped to author a 45-point outburst against Middle Tennessee State to win the Sun Belt Conference’s premier bowl game.
This season as head coach, Clark said, the offense will be led by committee from the coaching staff. But he also indicated this week that Garrett Riley will be calling offensive plays.
Riley, App State’s first-year running backs coach, has mentored almost every offensive position group in his short coaching career. He’s a former college quarterback, playing at Texas Tech (2008-2009) and Stephen F. Austin (2010).
Hennigan watch
App State wide receiver Thomas Hennigan goes into the game with 723 receiving yards. Should he add 77 more, he’ll do something that hasn’t been done since 2013.
A Mountaineers receiver has registered more than 700 yards in each of the last four seasons -- Hennigan this year, Corey Sutton (773) last year, Ike Lewis (716) in 2017 and Shaedon Meadors (716) in 2016.
But App State hasn’t had an 800-yard receiver since 2013, when Tony Washington racked up 939 yards on 64 receptions.
Buckle up, UAB offense
UAB, which is 9-4, must contend with an App State defense that’s been pretty dialed in. Outside of the Sun Belt Conference title game, where the Mountaineers gave up 38 points to Louisiana, App State held four of its previous six opponents under 20 points.
App State is ranked 22nd nationally in scoring defense (20.2 points per game). UAB has played only two teams around that ranking this season – Western Kentucky (ranked 21st) and Tennessee (No. 29). Both of those matchups were losses.
Last week, the Florida Atlantic defense held UAB down during a 49-6 rout in the Conference USA. Florida Atlantic is ranked 33rd in scoring defense.
Turning in turnovers
App State is coming off a game in which its defense registered both a fumble recovery and an interception.
The Mountaineers achieved that in five games this season – against Charlotte, North Carolina, La.-Monroe, Georgia State and Louisiana. In the game against UNC, the feat was achieved by one player. Demetrius Taylor’s monster day in Sept. 21 included a strip sack touchdown and an interception.
Shaun Jolly, App State’s sophomore starter at cornerback, had interceptions in three of those five games. He grabbed two against Georgia State, one of which turned into a touchdown.
Last game for an App State legend
App State won’t just send off a talented senior class with this final game. It’ll also say goodbye to one of the great players in program history.
D.J. Smith, App State’s outside linebackers coach, will coach his last game for the Mountaineers. He will join the Missouri staff of Eli Drinkwitz, who helped to coach App State to a 12-1 and departed after the Sun Belt title game.
Smith is one of only two players with more than 500 career tackles at App State, the other being College Football Hall of Famer Dexter Coakley. Smith started for basically his entire career at App State, which spanned 2007 to 2010.
On top of Smith, defensive backs coach Charlie Harbison and Erik Link will also head to Mizzou. Both are also coaching on Saturday.
