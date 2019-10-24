N.C. A&T vs Elon college football (copy)

N.C. A&T wide receiver Elijah Bell is the school's all-time leader in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

GREENSBORO — It’s billed as the Greatest Homecoming on Earth.

What better game for a wounded team to get well?

No. 18 N.C. A&T (2-1 MEAC, 4-2) will host struggling Howard (1-2, 1-6) at BB&T Stadium at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Aggies have won eight consecutive Homecoming games since Sam Washington’s arrival, the first seven as Rod Broadway’s defensive coordinator and then an eighth last year in Washington’s first season as a head coach.

And they’ve won those games big, by an average margin of 29.9 points.

Now A&T comes in stung and seething after a chippy 34-31 overtime loss at Florida A&M.

Five Aggies to watch in this Homecoming game …

No. 13 Elijah Bell

Senior wide receiver

The 6-foot-2, 221-pound Bell is A&T’s all-time leader in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He comes in with a team-high 28 catches for 388 yards this season. A big target and precise route-runner, Bell uses his size and strength not only to get open in the passing game but also as a rugged second-level run blocker.

N.C. A&T running back Jah-Maine Martin leads the MEAC in rushing yards.

No. 30 Jah-Maine Martin

Junior running back

The new focal point at “Running Back U” leads the MEAC with 813 rushing yards and comes in averaging 8.0 yards per carry and 135.5 yards per game. A&T’s offense has produced a 1,000-yard rusher eight of the last nine years, and the transfer from Coastal Carolina is on pace to join that group.

N.C. A&T's Kylil Carter has thrown 18 touchdown passes and only two interceptions in 300 career pass attempts.

No. 10 Kylil Carter

Graduate quarterback

A fifth-year player who waited patiently and is finally in his first year as the full-time starter, Carter is a true dual-threat quarterback. He averages 5.2 yards per carry and ranks second on the Aggies in rushing yards. And he’s an efficient passer, completing 56 percent with 18 TDs and just two interceptions in 300 career pass attempts.

N.C. A&T junior cornerback Mac McCain has eight career interceptions and has returned four for touchdowns.

No. 29 Mac McCain

Junior cornerback

Already a two-time All-America pick, the fast defensive back has eight interceptions in 23 career games, and he returned four of them for touchdowns (including a pair of 100-yarders). More than just a cover corner, his next tackle will be the 100th of his career.

N.C. A&T's Antoine Wilder was the Aggies' leading tackler last year, and he has moved to the hybrid safety/linebacker "Rover" role this year.

No. 9 Antoine Wilder

Senior safety/linebacker

The Aggies’ leading tackler last season as an outside linebacker, the 5-foot-10, 199-pound Wilder’s speed and versatility made him a natural to move to the hybrid “Rover” position in A&T’s defense this year when starter Richie Kittles was lost to a knee injury. In 18 career games, Wilder has three interceptions, 11 pass break-ups and has averaged 5.8 tackles.

