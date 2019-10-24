GREENSBORO — It’s billed as the Greatest Homecoming on Earth.
What better game for a wounded team to get well?
No. 18 N.C. A&T (2-1 MEAC, 4-2) will host struggling Howard (1-2, 1-6) at BB&T Stadium at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Aggies have won eight consecutive Homecoming games since Sam Washington’s arrival, the first seven as Rod Broadway’s defensive coordinator and then an eighth last year in Washington’s first season as a head coach.
And they’ve won those games big, by an average margin of 29.9 points.
Now A&T comes in stung and seething after a chippy 34-31 overtime loss at Florida A&M.
Five Aggies to watch in this Homecoming game …
No. 13 Elijah Bell
Senior wide receiver
The 6-foot-2, 221-pound Bell is A&T’s all-time leader in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He comes in with a team-high 28 catches for 388 yards this season. A big target and precise route-runner, Bell uses his size and strength not only to get open in the passing game but also as a rugged second-level run blocker.
No. 30 Jah-Maine Martin
Junior running back
The new focal point at “Running Back U” leads the MEAC with 813 rushing yards and comes in averaging 8.0 yards per carry and 135.5 yards per game. A&T’s offense has produced a 1,000-yard rusher eight of the last nine years, and the transfer from Coastal Carolina is on pace to join that group.
No. 10 Kylil Carter
Graduate quarterback
A fifth-year player who waited patiently and is finally in his first year as the full-time starter, Carter is a true dual-threat quarterback. He averages 5.2 yards per carry and ranks second on the Aggies in rushing yards. And he’s an efficient passer, completing 56 percent with 18 TDs and just two interceptions in 300 career pass attempts.
No. 29 Mac McCain
Junior cornerback
Already a two-time All-America pick, the fast defensive back has eight interceptions in 23 career games, and he returned four of them for touchdowns (including a pair of 100-yarders). More than just a cover corner, his next tackle will be the 100th of his career.
No. 9 Antoine Wilder
Senior safety/linebacker
The Aggies’ leading tackler last season as an outside linebacker, the 5-foot-10, 199-pound Wilder’s speed and versatility made him a natural to move to the hybrid “Rover” position in A&T’s defense this year when starter Richie Kittles was lost to a knee injury. In 18 career games, Wilder has three interceptions, 11 pass break-ups and has averaged 5.8 tackles.
