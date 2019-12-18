GREENSBORO — He was the defensive MVP of the 2017 Celebration Bowl, his interception in the red zone one of the critical plays that helped N.C. A&T beat Grambling 21-14 to wrap up a perfect 12-0 season.
Mac McCain was a third-team Associated Press FCS All-America pick that freshman season. And he earned two other All-America honors last year, despite missing the final four games of the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
“It was hard missing all those games at the end of the season, and especially the bowl game,” McCain said. “That was a dark time. I was handicapped, and I needed assistance to do everything. This year, I want to come out with redemption on my mind. I want to be on the big stage again with my teammates.”
McCain, a redshirt junior, missed the first three games this year recovering from knee surgery. When he returned, the rest of the MEAC had learned its lesson.
In his first two seasons, McCain had eight interceptions and 24 pass deflections. He returned four of those interceptions for touchdowns, including a pair of 100-yarders. And he averaged 4.4 tackles per game.
This year, the numbers are down. No interceptions. Five pass break-ups and 21 tackles in eight games.
But there’s a good reason. Opponents have stopped testing McCain.
“It is frustrating. I don’t get nearly as many chances as I used to, so I don’t have the stats that I used to,” McCain said. “It’s hard. You know you’re playing pretty good, but you don’t always feel like it because the ball’s not coming your way and you’re not making plays.
“If you can shut down your side of the field, that’s a good thing. But you miss getting your hands on the ball. It can get pretty boring over there. All DBs want the ball coming to their side, so you can make plays.”
And so McCain’s role has changed somewhat. He has put his knack for film-study to work on the field.
“I try to help out the other DBs, letting them know what to look for in certain situations, how to put yourself in the right position to make plays, when to be greedy and when to play it safe,” he said. “I gamble all the time out there. If there’s a chance I can get the ball, I’ll take the risk. You’ve got to if you’re a cornerback.”
Those chances are just few and far between these days.
Opponents have opted to throw over the middle more often, or go after sophomore cornerback Amir McNeill, who plays on the other side of the field from McCain.
“Amir’s ready for it. He can handle it,” McCain said. “The last game (N.C. Central), I only got one target. The game before that (Bethune-Cookman), I only got one target. I never really get a chance on my side.”
That could change in the Celebration Bowl.
SWAC champion Alcorn State features left-handed quarterback Felix Harper, the conference’s offensive player of the year who threw 30 touchdown passes and averages 247 passing yards per game.
Five Braves wide receivers come in with anywhere from 19 to 42 catches. It’s a tall, athletic group led by 6-foot-3 senior Chris Blair (37 catches, 781 yards, 6 TDs) and 6-foot junior LeCharles Pringle (42 catches, 762 yards, 14 TDs).
“I’m always up for the challenge,” McCain said. “I watched a little of their game against Southern. They throw the ball a lot. They’ve got a decent quarterback, and they spread the ball around. We’re going to have to be on our A-game.”
