Who: South Carolina State (4-4 MEAC, 9-11) at N.C. A&T (7-1, 11-12)
When: 7:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro
Tickets: $4 to $23 at ncataggies.com
How to watch: not available
Notable: A&T has won eight of its last nine games and comes in off a critical victory over Norfolk State that put the Aggies into first place in the MEAC standings at the halfway point of the league's regular season. … 6-foot-8 senior forward Ron Jackson averages a double-double with team-highs of 14.1 points (6th in MEAC) and 10.2 rebounds (2nd in MEAC) per game. … Junior point guard Kam Langley, the MEAC’s player of the week, ranks fifth in the nation with 158 assists, leading the league at 6.87 per game. Langley (8.9 points, 5.0 rebounds) has dished out 10 or more assists in five consecutive games. … Senior guard Andre Jackson averages 8.8 points and has made a team-high 38 3-pointers. He and junior guard Kwe Parker scored 15 points apiece in the victory over Norfolk. ... Parker has made three consecutive starts and averaged 12.3 points in those games. … South Carolina State has lost three games in a row, all to teams in the upper half of the league standings. ... Damani Applewhite, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, averages team-highs of 13.4 points and 7.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. ... 6-7 forward Tashombe Riley averages 10.4 points. ... S.C. State is the best free-throw shooting team in the MEAC at 77.4 percent. ... The Bulldogs are last in the league in steals and turnover margin.
Women’s game: A&T (6-2, 14-6) comes in off back-to-back victories and handed Norfolk State its first league loss last time out. ... South Carolina State (2-6, 3-17) has lost three in a row and six of its last seven. … A&T’s Jayla Jones-Pack, a 6-foot-3 junior forward, had team-highs of 14 points and 8 rebounds in the win over Norfolk. … 5-7 guard Heniaya Moton averages 12.4 points for S.C. State.
