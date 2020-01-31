Who: Norfolk State (6-0 MEAC, 10-11) at N.C. A&T (6-1, 10-12)
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro
Tickets: $4 to $23 at ncataggies.com
How to watch: not available
Notable: This is a critical game between MEAC front-runners, the only game of the season between these two teams and one that could be a tie-breaker at season’s end. … A&T has won seven of its last eight games, including a 3-1 road trip. … 6-foot-8 senior forward Ron Jackson averages a double-double with team-highs of 14.1 points (7th in MEAC) and 10.2 rebounds (2nd in MEAC) per game. … Junior point guard Kam Langley, the MEAC’s player of the week, ranks fifth in the nation with 147 assists, leading the league at 6.68 per game. Langley (8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds) comes in off the first documented triple-double ever at A&T, when he finished with 15 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in a victory over Delaware State. … Freshman guard Fred Cleveland averages 10.3 points and 1.9 assists off the bench, and he leads the Aggies with 36 3-pointers. … Senior guard Andre Jackson averages 8.5 points and has hit 35 threes. … Defending champ Norfolk State, which played in the NIT last season, is the MEAC’s best defensive team. The Spartans allow league-lows of 64.6 points per game and 40.1 percent field-goal shooting. … Jermaine Bishop, a 6-foot-1 senior guard, averages 14.2 points per game to rank sixth in the MEAC in scoring. Bishop is shooting 40.7 percent from the 3-point line. … Sophomore guard Joe Bryant averages 12.5 points to rank 12th in the league. Bryant is 46-for-48 (95.8 percent) from the foul line. … Norfolk State is on a six-game winning streak.
Women’s game: A&T (5-2, 13-6) had lost back-to-back road games before its victory over Delaware State at home Monday. … Norfolk State (6-0, 12-7) has won six in a row and is atop the MEAC standings. … A&T’s Deja Winters averages 12.7 points, and Cinia McCray averages 11.0 points. … Senior guard Chanette Hicks averages a league-high 21.9 points to lead Norfolk State.
