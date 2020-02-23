Who: Maryland Eastern Shore (4-8 MEAC, 5-22) at N.C. A&T (10-3 MEAC, 14-14)
When: 7:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro
Tickets: $4 to $14 general admission, $23 reserved; available at ncataggies.com or call (336) 334-7749
How to watch: Not available
Notable: A&T heads into its final home game of the season in first place in the MEAC standings, a half-game ahead of Norfolk State and N.C. Central. … A&T holds a head-to-head tiebreaker against Norfolk, and the Aggies have beaten Central once. A&T closes the regular season at Central on March 5. … A&T hasn’t won a MEAC regular-season title since it shared the 1991-92 title with Howard. … It’s Fan Appreciation Night at Club Corbett, where the Aggies have gone 10-1 this season and won 24 consecutive MEAC games. … A&T point guard Kam Langley, a junior from Southwest Guilford, ranks fourth in the nation with 195 assists (7.22 per game). Langley needs just three assists to break A&T’s career record of 582 set by Thomas “Ice” Griffis (1984-88). … Over his last eight games, Langley has averaged 13.4 points, 10.5 assists and 5.9 rebounds. … A&T senior Ron Jackson, a 6-foot-8 forward, averages 14.6 rebounds (5th in MEAC) and 10.3 rebounds (2nd in MEAC). … It’s been a breakout month for junior guard Kwe Parker. Since cracking the starting lineup eight games ago, Parker has averaged 10.4 points and is 14-for-32 (43.8 percent) from the 3-point line. … Maryland Eastern Shore is 1-18 on the road this season. … The Hawks average 56.7 points per game, last in the MEAC and 348th out of 350 among Division I teams. They’re next-to-last in the nation in field-goal shooting at 36.6 percent. … The Hawks (62.8 percent) and Aggies (60.3) are the two worst free-throw shooting teams in the MEAC. They rank 342nd and 347th in the nation. … A.J. Cheeseman, a 6-7 senior forward, leads UMES in scoring (9.6 points) and rebounding (5.3 per game).
He said it: “We haven’t crossed the lake yet, and that’s what you have to do. You have to cross the lake and win it before you understand what the process is. I’ve been over to the other side of the lake. I know what the process is. But they have to go through it. With freshman, with sophomores, with guys who have never done it before, they don’t understand. So I must continue to teach them … and if they listen, maybe we won’t put ourselves into another situation like tonight.” — Will Jones, A&T interim coach, after the Aggies struggled to beat lowly Howard
Women’s game: A&T (9-4 MEAC, 17-8) hosts Maryland Eastern Shore (2-10, 5-20) at 5:30 p.m. … Aggies senior guard Cinia McCray (11.4 points, 3.7 rebounds) scored her 1,000th career point last time out. … Point guard Brooklyn Bailey averages 9.3 points to lead the Hawks in scoring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.