Who: Howard (0-11 MEAC, 2-24) at N.C. A&T (9-3 MEAC, 13-14)
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro
Tickets: $4 to $14 general admission, $23 reserved; available at ncataggies.com or call (336) 334-7749
How to watch: Not available
Notable: With four games left in the regular season, A&T is alone in second place in the MEAC, a half-game behind Norfolk State (9-2, 13-13). … The Aggies hold a head-to-head tiebreaker with Norfolk. … A&T is 9-1 at home this season and has won 23 consecutive MEAC games at Club Corbett. … A&T point guard Kam Langley, a junior from Southwest Guilford, is the MEAC’s player of the week after a triple-double in the Aggies’ wire-to-wire win over N.C. Central. … Langley ranks fifth in the nation with 185 assists (7.12 per game). He averages 9.2 points and is the Aggies’ No. 2 rebounder at 5.0 per game. … Over his last seven games, Langley has averaged 14.0 points, 10.6 assists and 5.9 rebounds. … A&T’s Ron Jackson, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, averages team-highs of 14.5 points (6th in MEAC) and 10.3 rebounds (2nd in MEAC). … It’s senior day, and the Aggies will honor Ron Jackson, Andre Jackson and Devin Haygood. … The 6-8 Haygood averages 7.4 points and is third in the MEAC in blocked shots, while shooter Andre Jackson has aveaged 13.2 points since the start of league play. … Howard leads the MEAC in 3-point shooting, but A&T ranks 15th among 350 Division I teams in 3-point defense, holding opponents to 29.1 percent from the arc. … Charles Williams, a 6-6 senior guard/forward, leads Howard in scoring and ranks third in the MEAC at 18.4 points per game. … Bison freshman point guard Khalil Robinson averages 6.8 points and 3.9 assists (third in MEAC), and freshman guard Wayne Bristol averages 11.6 points. … Howard ranks 344th in the nation in field-goal percentage defense, allowing opponents to shoot 48.2 percent from the floor. … Howard is 345th in rebounding margin (-7.8 per game).
He said it: “We have a lot of athleticism and length. We’ve bought into the game plan. We trust each other, and we listen to Coach (Will) Jones. All we have to do is go out there and execute.” — Ron Jackson, A&T senior forward
Women's game: N.C. A&T (8-4 MEAC, 16-8) has won four of its last six, but comes in off a double-overtime loss to rival N.C. Central. ... Howard (6-5, 14-10) has also won four of six but comes in off a loss. ... A&T senior guard Cinia McCray averages 11.2 points, while 6-3 center Jayla Jones-Pack has averaged 10.5 points and 9.0 rebounds over her last six games. ... Ayonna Williams (14.3 points) is Howard's top scorer.
