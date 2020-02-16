N.C. A&T vs. Norfolk State (copy)

N.C. A&T junior point guard Kam Langley (left) drives against Norfolk State’s Devante Carter. Langley, who is coming off a bout with the flu, ranks fourth in the nation in assists as the Aggies prepare to face rival N.C. Central.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

Who: N.C. Central (8-2 MEAC, 12-12) at N.C. A&T (8-3 MEAC, 12-14)

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro

Tickets: $23 general admission (all $32 reserved seats sold out), available at ncataggies.com or call (336) 334-7749

Aggies logo (copy)

How to watch: ESPNU

Notable: Central comes in tied for first place with Norfolk State, each holding a half-game lead over A&T in the MEAC standings. … The Aggies hold a head-to-head tiebreaker with Norfolk. A&T has five regular-season games remaining starting with this one against the Eagles, and the Aggies close at Central on March 5. … A&T comes in off back-to-back losses on its Florida road trip, but the Aggies are 8-1 at home this season and have won 22 consecutive MEAC games at Club Corbett. … A&T point guard Kam Langley sat out the road loss at Bethune-Cookman with the flu, and two days later he had 8 points in 30 minutes in the loss at Florida A&M. … Langley, a junior from Southwest Guilford, ranks fourth in the nation with 172 assists (6.88 per game). He averages 9.1 points and is the Aggies’ No. 2 rebounder at 4.8 per game. … A&T’s Ron Jackson, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, averages team-highs of 14.0 points (6th in MEAC) and 10.3 rebounds (2nd in MEAC). … Since the start of league play, A&T senior shooter Andre Jackson (9.3 points) has averaged 14.2 points in 11 MEAC games. … A&T’s Tyler Maye, a junior guard, returned after missing three games with an injury and scored 11 points at Florida A&M. … Central is 8-0 at home, but just 4-12 on the road this season. However, the Eagles come in on a five-game winning streak including back-to-back road wins at Coppin State and Morgan State. … Central’s Jibri Blount, a 6-7 senior forward, averages 19.3 points (2nd in MEAC) and 9.1 rebounds (3rd in MEAC). He leads the league with 53 steals. … Deven Palmer, a 6-4 guard, was the MEAC’s player of the week after averaging 19.0 points and 6.5 rebounds in Central’s two road wins. … Central point guard Jordan Perkins, a 6-1 junior from Greensboro Day, is second in the league behind Langley in assists, averaging 4.8 per game. … Central leads the MEAC in scoring defense, allowing 64.3 points per game.

N.C. A&T vs Delaware State (copy)

Jones

He said it: “We’ve had success winning games at home. So our focus is to continue to get better, to look at the game in front of us, to keep going 1-0 so we can put another banner up in the Corbett Center.” — Will Jones, A&T interim coach, who is 9-4 since taking over after Jay Joyner’s suspension Dec. 24.

Contact Jeff Mills at (336) 373-7024, and follow @JeffMillsNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments