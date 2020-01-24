Who: Bethune-Cookman (3-2 MEAC, 9-10) at N.C. A&T (4-1, 8-12)
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro
Tickets: $4 to $23 at ncataggies.com
How to watch: not available
Notable: A&T comes in off a 3-1 road trip, capped by an impressive 76-70 win at Morgan State. … 6-foot-8 senior forward Ron Jackson averages team-highs of 13.9 points (7th in MEAC) and 9.8 rebounds (2nd in MEAC) per game. … Junior point guard Kam Langley ranks 11th in the nation with 123 assists, leading the MEAC at 6.2 per game. Langley (8.2 points, 4.8 rebounds) comes in off a big game at Morgan, scoring a career-high 22 points and dishing out 12 assists. … Freshman guard Fred Cleveland averages 10.1 points and 1.9 assists off the bench. … Big man Devin Haygood averages 7.5 points and 4.1 rebounds, and he is fourth in the MEAC with 25 blocks (1.3 per game). … Bethune-Cookman, which received a league-best eight first-place votes in the preseason poll, has won three of its last four games but comes in off blowout loss at home against N.C. Central. … Cletrell Pope, a 6-foot-8 power forward, leads the MEAC in rebounds and averages a double-double (14.4 points, 11.9 rebounds) for the Wildcats. He also leads the team in blocks (26) and steals (27). … Isaiah Bailey, a 6-6 senior wing, averages 14.4 points and 4.5 rebounds.
Women’s game: A&T (4-1, 12-5) comes in off its first league loss, 42-38 at Morgan. The Aggies had won six in a row and 10 of 11. … Bethune-Cookman (4-1, 12-5) has won four in a row and is tied with A&T for second in the league standings. … A&T’s Deja Winters averages 13.1 points, and Cinia McCray averages 11.3 points. … Amaya Scott (11.6 points) and Daniella Hatcher (11.4 points) are Bethune’s leading scorers.
