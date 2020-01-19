Wake Forest NC A&T Mens Basketball (copy)

N.C. A&T junior guard Kam Langley (13) drives around Wake Forest's Torry Johnson. Langley ranks 18th in the nation with 111 assists so far this season.

A&T at Morgan State

Who: N.C. A&T (3-1 MEAC, 7-12) at Morgan State (3-2, 9-11)

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Talmadge Hill Field House, Baltimore, Md.

How to watch: not available

Notable: A&T comes in smarting from its first loss of 2020, falling 79-75 at Coppin State (which was 0-4 MEAC and had lost nine straight) on Saturday to snap a four-game winning streak. ... A&T 6-foot-8 senior forward Ron Jackson averages team-highs of 14.0 points (8th in MEAC) and 9.4 rebounds (2nd in MEAC) per game. … Junior point guard Kam Langley ranks 18th in the nation with 111 assists, leading the MEAC at 5.8 per game. Langley averages 7.4 points and 4.7 rebounds … A&T freshman guard Fred Cleveland averages 10.2 points off the bench and is the Aggies' No. 2 scorer. … Big man Devin Haygood, a 6-8 senior center, scored 17 points last time out and leads the Aggies with 23 blocked shots. ... Morgan State is 6-2 at home, including 2-0 in MEAC games. .... The Bears are the No. 2 scoring team in the MEAC. ... Stanley Davis, a 6-5 senior guard, averages 13.5 points (10th in MEAC) to lead Morgan. ... Bears big man Troy Baxter, a 6-9 junior, averages 11.5 points and a team-high 5.8 rebounds. His 33 blocked shots lead the MEAC.

Women’s game: A&T (4-0, 12-4) comes in on a six-game win streak, while host Morgan State (3-2, 7-11) has won three of its last four. … A&T’s Deja Winters averages 13.9 points (4th in the MEAC), while C’Coriea Foy averages 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. … Morgan State's Chelsea Mitchell averages 13.7 points and 8.7 rebounds.

