A&T at Maryland Eastern Shore
Who: N.C. A&T (1-0 MEAC, 5-11) at Maryland Eastern Shore (1-0, 2-14)
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Hytche Athletic Center, Princess Anne, Md.
How to watch: not available
Notable: A&T comes in off back-to-back wins for the first time this season. … 6-foot-8 senior forward Ron Jackson averages team-highs of 13.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. He’s the MEAC’s No. 2 rebounder. … Junior point guard Kam Langley ranks 30th in the nation with 89 assists, leading the MEAC at 5.6 per game. … A&T guards Fred Cleveland (10.3 points) and Tyler Maye (10.1 points) are the Aggies’ top perimeter scorers. … A.J. Cheeseman, a 6-7 senior forward, had 17 points and 7 rebounds in UMES’s 78-66 victory over Howard, the only Division I victory for the Hawks this season. ... Junior guard Ty Gibson is UMES leading scorer at 8.4 points per game.
He said it: “What they showed me (against FAMU) was just how good we can be, at least in the first half. And then in the second half they showed me that when you’re not doing what you’re supposed to do and you make mental mistakes, teams will get back into the game on you. ... We go on the road now, and we’ve got to look at it as one game at a time, have that 1-0 mentality. Let's go 1-0 today.” — Will Jones, A&T interim head coach
