N.C. A&T senior guard Andre Jackson averages 6.9 points per game this season, but he has averaged 14.0 points during the Aggies current three-game winning streak.

A&T at Delaware State

Who: N.C. A&T (2-0 MEAC, 6-11) at Delaware State (1-1, 2-14)

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Memorial Hall, Dover, Del.

Notable: A&T comes in on a three-game winning streak, and 3-1 under interim coach Will Jones, after a 91-53 blowout victory at Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday. … 6-foot-8 senior forward Ron Jackson averages team-highs of 13.6 points (8th in MEAC) and 9.1 rebounds (2nd in MEAC) per game. … Junior point guard Kam Langley ranks 31st in the nation with 93 assists, leading the MEAC at 5.5 per game. … A&T senior guard Andre Jackson averages 6.9 points, but 14.0 points during the three-game win streak. … Guard Tyler Maye averages 10.2 points, but 14.5 points in the four games since Jones took over. … Delaware State comes in off a 68-66 victory at home over N.C. Central on Saturday, its first win over a Division I opponent this season. … Del State’s John Crosby, a 6-foot-3 guard, is the MEAC’s leading scorer, averaging 21.8 points per game. He hit a game-winning shot at the buzzer against Central as the Hornets rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit. Crosby finished with 18 points in just 23 minutes (foul trouble). … Del State will be ineligible for the 2021 MEAC basketball tournament as part of sanctions for poor performance in the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate, the school announced Thursday.

Women’s game: A&T (2-0, 10-4) comes in on a four-game win streak, while host Del State (2-0, 6-9) has won two in a row. … A&T’s Deja Winters averages 13.8 points (5th in the MEAC), while C’Coriea Foy averages 11.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists. … Del State’s Sharajah Collins averages 13.4 points (8th in MEAC).

