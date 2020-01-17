A&T at Coppin State
Who: N.C. A&T (3-0 MEAC, 7-11) at Coppin State (0-4, 4-15)
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Physical Education Complex, Baltimore, Md.
How to watch: not available
Notable: A&T comes in on a four-game winning streak, and 4-1 under interim coach Will Jones, after a 98-77 victory at Delaware State on Monday. … 6-foot-8 senior forward Ron Jackson averages team-highs of 13.6 points (9th in MEAC) and 9.1 rebounds (2nd in MEAC) per game. … Junior point guard Kam Langley ranks 26th in the nation with 100 assists, leading the MEAC at 5.6 per game. Langley averages 7.6 points and 4.6 rebounds … A&T senior guard Andre Jackson averages 7.9 points, but 16.5 points during the four-game win streak. … Guard Tyler Maye averages 10.0 points, but 13.2 points in the five games since Jones took over. … Coppin State won at East Carolina on Dec. 3, but is on a nine-game losing streak since then. ... Leading scorer Kamar McKnight (14.7 points) hasn't played the last three games. ... 6-7 forward Andre Robinson averages 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds.
Women’s game: A&T (3-0, 11-4) comes in on a five-game win streak, while host Coppin State (0-4, 0-16) is winless. … A&T’s Deja Winters averages 13.4 points (7th in the MEAC), while C’Coriea Foy averages 11.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists. … Coppin State's Change Graham averages team-highs of 9.6 points and 8.7 rebounds.
