Which bowl game will N.C. A&T play in, and who will the Aggies play?
Which bowl is A&T playing in?
The Aggies will head back to the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta for the third consecutive year and the fourth time in the game’s five-year history. The Celebration Bowl matches the champions of the nation’s two HBCU leagues — the MEAC and SWAC — and it serves as a de facto black college national championship game. The Aggies are 3-0 in their previous Celebration Bowl appearances.
Who is the Aggies' opponent?
A&T will face SWAC champ Alcorn State for the third time in this bowl game. A&T beat the Braves 41-34 in the inaugural Celebration Bowl in 2015, and 24-22 in last year’s game.
What conference are they from, and how did they finish?
Alcorn State has been the SWAC’s most consistent winner the last five years, and this is their third Celebration Bowl appearance. The Braves (9-3) went 6-1 in league play to win the East division, and they beat West champ Southern 39-24 in the SWAC championship game Saturday at Alcorn State’s home field.
What are their best wins of the season?
Alcorn State beat East division runner-up Alabama A&M 34-28 in the next-to-last game of the regular season to lock up an appearance in the SWAC title game. The Braves beat a good Southern (8-5) team twice, 27-13 during the regular season and then 39-24 in the title game.
What are their worst losses of the season?
Alcorn dominated the stat sheet but lost 17-14 at McNeese State in September. The Braves lost 19-16 at West division runner-up Grambling.
Who are the key players for Alcorn State?
Redshirt junior quarterback Felix Harper was the SWAC’s offensive player of the year after passing for 2,613 yards and 30 touchdowns in 11 games. Harper completed 61 percent of his passes and averaged 237.6 yards per game. He operates behind a veteran offensive line anchored by All-SWAC senior left tackle Michael Ajumobi. Senior linebacker Solomon Muhammad (team-high 81 tackles) and All-America junior free safety Qwynnterrio Cole ( 78 tackles, 5 interceptions) were first-team All-SWAC picks.
How did they perform in their previous game?
Harper passed for 226 yards, and senior wide receiver LeCharles Pringle earned game MVP honors with a career-high 145 receiving yards and a touchdown. The Braves trailed 24-22 with 8:43 left in the fourth quarter, but Corey McCullough kicked a 23-yard go-ahead field goal after a long drive, and senior running back De’Shawn Waller scored on a 6-yard touchdown run with 1:57 left to make it 32-24. Taurence Wilson’s 53-yard interception finished the scoring.
What they’re saying:
“I told (our team), ‘The biggest thing is when you become champions, you become a target.’ And what it takes to become champions is hard work and dedication. These guys dedicate themselves to this team, they dedicate themselves to the classroom and they dedicate themselves to doing things the right way. The way to have a winning program is to do things the right way.” — Fred McNair, Alcorn State head coach.
