NCAA Gardner-Webb Virginia Basketball

Gardner-Webb fans cheering during the Runnin' Bulldogs' game against eventual national champion Virginia in the 2019 NCAA Tournament in Columbia, S.C.

 Sean Rayford/AP

Profiles of A&T and the members of the Big South Conference (information courtesy bigsouthsports.com).

A&T

Location: Greensboro.

Founded: 1891.

Enrollment: 11,338 (would be No. 2 in Big South).

Nickname: Aggies.

Colors: Blue and gold.

Football stadium: BB&T Stadium (21,500; would be largest in Big South).

Basketball arena: Corbett Sports Center (5,700; would be No. 3 in Big South).

Web site: ncataggies.com

Notable: The football program began play in 1924 (524-428-45). The football team won the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta for the fourth time in five seasons in December, staking claim to the black college national championship. 

Big South Conference full-time members

Campbell

Location: Buies Creek.

Founded: 1887.

Enrollment: 3,277.

Nickname: Fighting Camels.

School colors: Orange and black.

Football stadium: Barker-Lane Stadium (5,500).

Basketball arena: Pope Center/Gore Arena (3,095).

Web site: gocamels.com

Notable: Football program reinstated in 2008 (modern-era record 50-83). ... Men's basketball team reached NCAA Tournament in 1992 and lost to UNCG in 2019 NIT at the Greensboro Coliseum. Program began in 1961-62 (768-898 all-time record entering the 2019-20 season). ... Women's basketball program began in 1971-72 and has made one NCAA Tournament appearance.

Charleston Southern

Location: Charleston, S.C.

Founded: 1964.

Enrollment: 3,459.

Nickname: Buccaneers.

School colors: Blue and gold.

Football stadium: Buccaneer Field (4,000).

Basketball arena: CSU Field House (881).

Web site: csusports.com

Notable: First season of football was 1991 (all-time record, 116-188). ... Football team made FCS playoff appearances in 2015 and 2016. ... Men's basketball program began in 1965-66 (606-853 entering season and appeared in 1997 NCAA Tournament. ... Women's basketball made debut in 1976-77 (355-786).

Gardner-Webb

Location: Boiling Springs.

Founded: 1905.

Enrollment: 3,970.

Nickname: Runnin' Bulldogs.

School colors: Scarlet and black.

Football stadium: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium (8,500).

Basketball arena: Paul Porter Arena (3,500).

Web site: gwusports.com.

Notable: Began playing football in 1970 (250-288-1). ... Last football playoff appearance was 1992 NAIA Championship Bowl (lost to Central State). ... Men's basketball program started in 1969-70 (852-612 entering season) and appeared in 2019 NCAA Tournament, losing to eventual national champion Virginia. ... First women's basketball season was 1975-76 (540-652), and team made 2011 NCAA Tournament.

Hampton

Location: Hampton, Va.

Founded: 1868.

Enrollment: 4,768.

Nickname: Pirates.

School colors: Reflex blue and white.

Football stadium: Armstrong Stadium (12,000).

Basketball arena: HU Convocation Center (7,200).

Web site: hamptonpirates.com.

Notable: Member of the MEAC until 2017. ... First football season was 1902 (532-441-34). ... 0-5 in FCS playoff games (last appearance, 2006). ... Men's basketball program moved to Division I in 1995-96 and has made six NCAA Tournament appearances, most recently in 2016. ... Women's basketball team's first season was 1995-96 (431-301), and Hampton has made nine NCAA Tournament appearances.

High Point

Location: High Point.

Founded: 1924.

Enrollment: 5,500.

Nickname: Panthers.

School colors: Purple and white.

Basketball arena: Millis Center (1,750).

Web site: highpointpanthers.com.

Notable: Men's basketball team is coached by alumnus Tubby Smith, who led Kentucky to the 1998 NCAA championship. First year of program was 1927-28 (1,416-1,072 entering season). The Panthers have never played in an NCAA Tournament. ... The women's basketball team started play in 1967-68 (794-605) and played in the NIT in 2019.

Longwood

Location: Farmville, Va.

Founded: 1839.

Enrollment: 5,124.

Nickname: Lancers.

School colors: Blue and white.

Basketball arena: Willett Hall (1,807).

Notable: Men's basketball made its debut at Longwood in 1976-77 (545-683 entering season). ... The women's basketball team played in 1920 for the first time (591-682) and made four trips to the NCAA Division II tournament.

Presbyterian

Location: Clinton, S.C.

Founded: 1880.

Enrollment: 1,100.

Nickname: Blue Hose.

School colors: Garnet and blue.

Football stadium: Bailey Memorial Stadium (6,500).

Basketball arena: Templeton Center (2,500).

Web site: gobluehose.com.

Notable: Began playing football in 1913 (501-532-35). ... Last made postseason in 2005 as NCAA Division II member. ... Men's basketball began play in 1913 (1,236-1,235 entering season) and has never gone to the NCAA Tournament. ... The women's basketball team made its debut in 1977-78 (589-590) and appeared in six NCAA Division II tournaments.

Radford

Location: Radford, Va.

Founded: 1910.

Enrollment: 9,430.

Nickname: Highlanders.

School colors: Red and white.

Basketball arena: Dedmon Center (3,215).

Web site: radfordathletics.com.

Notable: The men's basketball program started in 1974-75 (705-606 entering season) and had made three NCAA Tournament appearances, most recently in 2018. ... The first women's basketball season was 1971-72 (755-566), and Radford's trip to the 2019 NCAA Tournament was the program's fourth.

UNC-Asheville

Location: Asheville.

Founded: 1927.

Enrollment: 3,800.

Nickname: Bulldogs.

School colors: Royal blue and white.

Basketball arena: Kimmel Arena (3,200).

Web site: uncabulldogs.com.

Notable: The men's basketball program played for the first time in 1964-65 (806-787 entering season) and has played in four NCAA Tournaments. ... The women's basketball team started in 1975-76 (481-745) and has made NCAA trips in 2007, 2016 and 2017.

USC Upstate

Location: Spartanburg, S.C.

Founded: 1967.

Enrollment: 6,200.

Nickname: Spartans.

School colors: Green, white and black.

Baskeball arena: G.B. Hodge Center (833).

Web site: upstatespartans.com.

Notable: Men's basketball made its debut in 1967-68 (791-702 entering season) and appeared in six NCAA Division II tournaments. ... Women's basketball played for the first time in 1974-75 (572-635) and has not appeared in an NCAA Tournament.

Winthrop

Location: Rock Hill, S.C.

Founded: 1886.

Enrollment: 6,000.

Nickname: Eagles.

School colors: Garnet and gold.

Basketball arena: Winthrop Coliseum (6,100).

Web site: winthropeagles.com.

Notable: The men's basketball program started in 1978-79 (695-553 entering season) and has appeared in 10 NCAA Tournaments, most recently in 2017. ... The women's basketball team made its debut in 1969-70 (567-808) and played in the 2014 NCAA Tournament.

Big South Conference football-only members

Kennesaw State

Location: Kennesaw, Ga.

Founded: 1963.

Enrollment: 35,000.

Nickname: Owls.

School colors: Black and gold.

Football stadium: Fifth Third Bank Stadium (8,300).

Web site: ksuowls.com.

Notable: First football season was 2015 (48-15). ... Reached FCS quarterfinals in 2018 (lost to South Dakota State).

Monmouth

Location: West Long Branch, N.J.

Founded: 1933.

Enrollment: 6,300.

Nickname: Hawks.

School colors: Midnight blue and white.

Football stadium: Kessler Stadium (4,200).

Web site: monmouthhawks.com.

Notable: Began playing football in 1993 (163-124). ... Reached FCS playoffs in 2017.

North Alabama

Location: Florence, Ala.

Founded: 1830.

Enrollment: 7,300.

Nickname: Lions.

School colors: Purple and gold.

Football stadium: Braly Municipal Stadium (14,215).

Web site: roarlions.com.

Notable: University president Ken Kitts is a 1985 Appalchian State alumnus. ... Football program is 476-276-16 overall and won NCAA Division II championship in 2016.

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

