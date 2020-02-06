Profiles of A&T and the members of the Big South Conference (information courtesy bigsouthsports.com).
A&T
Location: Greensboro.
Founded: 1891.
Enrollment: 11,338 (would be No. 2 in Big South).
Nickname: Aggies.
Colors: Blue and gold.
Football stadium: BB&T Stadium (21,500; would be largest in Big South).
Basketball arena: Corbett Sports Center (5,700; would be No. 3 in Big South).
Web site: ncataggies.com
Notable: The football program began play in 1924 (524-428-45). The football team won the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta for the fourth time in five seasons in December, staking claim to the black college national championship.
Big South Conference full-time members
Campbell
Location: Buies Creek.
Founded: 1887.
Enrollment: 3,277.
Nickname: Fighting Camels.
School colors: Orange and black.
Football stadium: Barker-Lane Stadium (5,500).
Basketball arena: Pope Center/Gore Arena (3,095).
Web site: gocamels.com
Notable: Football program reinstated in 2008 (modern-era record 50-83). ... Men's basketball team reached NCAA Tournament in 1992 and lost to UNCG in 2019 NIT at the Greensboro Coliseum. Program began in 1961-62 (768-898 all-time record entering the 2019-20 season). ... Women's basketball program began in 1971-72 and has made one NCAA Tournament appearance.
Charleston Southern
Location: Charleston, S.C.
Founded: 1964.
Enrollment: 3,459.
Nickname: Buccaneers.
School colors: Blue and gold.
Football stadium: Buccaneer Field (4,000).
Basketball arena: CSU Field House (881).
Web site: csusports.com
Notable: First season of football was 1991 (all-time record, 116-188). ... Football team made FCS playoff appearances in 2015 and 2016. ... Men's basketball program began in 1965-66 (606-853 entering season and appeared in 1997 NCAA Tournament. ... Women's basketball made debut in 1976-77 (355-786).
Gardner-Webb
Location: Boiling Springs.
Founded: 1905.
Enrollment: 3,970.
Nickname: Runnin' Bulldogs.
School colors: Scarlet and black.
Football stadium: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium (8,500).
Basketball arena: Paul Porter Arena (3,500).
Web site: gwusports.com.
Notable: Began playing football in 1970 (250-288-1). ... Last football playoff appearance was 1992 NAIA Championship Bowl (lost to Central State). ... Men's basketball program started in 1969-70 (852-612 entering season) and appeared in 2019 NCAA Tournament, losing to eventual national champion Virginia. ... First women's basketball season was 1975-76 (540-652), and team made 2011 NCAA Tournament.
Hampton
Location: Hampton, Va.
Founded: 1868.
Enrollment: 4,768.
Nickname: Pirates.
School colors: Reflex blue and white.
Football stadium: Armstrong Stadium (12,000).
Basketball arena: HU Convocation Center (7,200).
Web site: hamptonpirates.com.
Notable: Member of the MEAC until 2017. ... First football season was 1902 (532-441-34). ... 0-5 in FCS playoff games (last appearance, 2006). ... Men's basketball program moved to Division I in 1995-96 and has made six NCAA Tournament appearances, most recently in 2016. ... Women's basketball team's first season was 1995-96 (431-301), and Hampton has made nine NCAA Tournament appearances.
High Point
Location: High Point.
Founded: 1924.
Enrollment: 5,500.
Nickname: Panthers.
School colors: Purple and white.
Basketball arena: Millis Center (1,750).
Web site: highpointpanthers.com.
Notable: Men's basketball team is coached by alumnus Tubby Smith, who led Kentucky to the 1998 NCAA championship. First year of program was 1927-28 (1,416-1,072 entering season). The Panthers have never played in an NCAA Tournament. ... The women's basketball team started play in 1967-68 (794-605) and played in the NIT in 2019.
Longwood
Location: Farmville, Va.
Founded: 1839.
Enrollment: 5,124.
Nickname: Lancers.
School colors: Blue and white.
Basketball arena: Willett Hall (1,807).
Notable: Men's basketball made its debut at Longwood in 1976-77 (545-683 entering season). ... The women's basketball team played in 1920 for the first time (591-682) and made four trips to the NCAA Division II tournament.
Presbyterian
Location: Clinton, S.C.
Founded: 1880.
Enrollment: 1,100.
Nickname: Blue Hose.
School colors: Garnet and blue.
Football stadium: Bailey Memorial Stadium (6,500).
Basketball arena: Templeton Center (2,500).
Web site: gobluehose.com.
Notable: Began playing football in 1913 (501-532-35). ... Last made postseason in 2005 as NCAA Division II member. ... Men's basketball began play in 1913 (1,236-1,235 entering season) and has never gone to the NCAA Tournament. ... The women's basketball team made its debut in 1977-78 (589-590) and appeared in six NCAA Division II tournaments.
Radford
Location: Radford, Va.
Founded: 1910.
Enrollment: 9,430.
Nickname: Highlanders.
School colors: Red and white.
Basketball arena: Dedmon Center (3,215).
Web site: radfordathletics.com.
Notable: The men's basketball program started in 1974-75 (705-606 entering season) and had made three NCAA Tournament appearances, most recently in 2018. ... The first women's basketball season was 1971-72 (755-566), and Radford's trip to the 2019 NCAA Tournament was the program's fourth.
UNC-Asheville
Location: Asheville.
Founded: 1927.
Enrollment: 3,800.
Nickname: Bulldogs.
School colors: Royal blue and white.
Basketball arena: Kimmel Arena (3,200).
Web site: uncabulldogs.com.
Notable: The men's basketball program played for the first time in 1964-65 (806-787 entering season) and has played in four NCAA Tournaments. ... The women's basketball team started in 1975-76 (481-745) and has made NCAA trips in 2007, 2016 and 2017.
USC Upstate
Location: Spartanburg, S.C.
Founded: 1967.
Enrollment: 6,200.
Nickname: Spartans.
School colors: Green, white and black.
Baskeball arena: G.B. Hodge Center (833).
Web site: upstatespartans.com.
Notable: Men's basketball made its debut in 1967-68 (791-702 entering season) and appeared in six NCAA Division II tournaments. ... Women's basketball played for the first time in 1974-75 (572-635) and has not appeared in an NCAA Tournament.
Winthrop
Location: Rock Hill, S.C.
Founded: 1886.
Enrollment: 6,000.
Nickname: Eagles.
School colors: Garnet and gold.
Basketball arena: Winthrop Coliseum (6,100).
Web site: winthropeagles.com.
Notable: The men's basketball program started in 1978-79 (695-553 entering season) and has appeared in 10 NCAA Tournaments, most recently in 2017. ... The women's basketball team made its debut in 1969-70 (567-808) and played in the 2014 NCAA Tournament.
Big South Conference football-only members
Kennesaw State
Location: Kennesaw, Ga.
Founded: 1963.
Enrollment: 35,000.
Nickname: Owls.
School colors: Black and gold.
Football stadium: Fifth Third Bank Stadium (8,300).
Web site: ksuowls.com.
Notable: First football season was 2015 (48-15). ... Reached FCS quarterfinals in 2018 (lost to South Dakota State).
Monmouth
Location: West Long Branch, N.J.
Founded: 1933.
Enrollment: 6,300.
Nickname: Hawks.
School colors: Midnight blue and white.
Football stadium: Kessler Stadium (4,200).
Web site: monmouthhawks.com.
Notable: Began playing football in 1993 (163-124). ... Reached FCS playoffs in 2017.
North Alabama
Location: Florence, Ala.
Founded: 1830.
Enrollment: 7,300.
Nickname: Lions.
School colors: Purple and gold.
Football stadium: Braly Municipal Stadium (14,215).
Web site: roarlions.com.
Notable: University president Ken Kitts is a 1985 Appalchian State alumnus. ... Football program is 476-276-16 overall and won NCAA Division II championship in 2016.
