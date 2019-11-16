GREENSBORO — This game meant everything. And now the next game really, really means everything.
No. 25 N.C. A&T started the week in control of its own postseason destiny, with two must-win games standing between the Aggies and a third consecutive trip to the Celebration Bowl.
They’re halfway there.
Record-setting tailback Jah-Maine Martin rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns, and A&T clobbered Bethune-Cookman 47-17 in a matchup of two of the three teams that started Saturday tied atop the MEAC standings.
That leaves the Aggies and South Carolina State tied for first at 5-2 MEAC, 7-3 overall, a game ahead of both Bethune and Norfolk State.
A&T holds the head-to-head tiebreaker with S.C. State, so if the Aggies win their Senior Day home finale, they’re in.
The finale is against archrival N.C. Central (3-4, 4-7).
“There might be a little bit more oomph to getting ready for a rival,” Martin said, “but at the same time it’s still the same amount of energy. You don’t take it up 50 notches. Every game is a rivalry game to me. And we know we’ve got to win out to get back to Atlanta.
“It’s a big game, but every game is a big game, really. It’s all in preparation. We’ve got to come out ready on Monday. Because that’s when the game really starts, with a good week of practice.”
There’s inherent danger in a rivalry game.
Central will come to Greensboro off a 24-0 shutout loss at home to S.C. State. The Eagles are going nowhere. But they’re motivated: All they have to play for is a chance to ruin A&T’s season.
A&T’s must-win game against Bethune drew just 10,355 to BB&T Stadium on a cold, blustery day. The same raw, windy conditions against Central won’t prevent a sellout crowd of 21,500.
Every year, the game simply means more. And this year, it only means everything to the Aggies.
“You can’t keep it from being more than another game,” A&T coach Sam Washington said. “It’s a rivalry game, and it is what it is. But the only thing we have to do is keep the focus on us. I’m more concerned about what we do than what other teams are capable of. If we prepare properly and give good effort, we can play with anybody.”
The Aggies proved that against a good, fast, veteran Bethune-Cookman team. A week after falling flat in a listless, stinker of a loss at Morgan State, A&T rediscovered itself.
Martin scored on a 66-yard touchdown run on the Aggies’ second play from scrimmage. By the end of the day, he had broken Tarik Cohen’s single-season school record with his 19th rushing touchdown.
“It was a relief,” Martin said. “… It’s all in the preparation. It started in the beginning of the week. We had a bad loss last weekend, and we came together as a group and said, ‘We ain’t never gonna go back.’ The energy was down, and we let the cold get to us. It was a lesson that you can’t worry about stuff like that. You’ve still got to play. It’s all about approach.”
And it’s a little about depth, too.
A&T went without two key defensive linemen, sacks leader Jermaine McDaniel and senior Jermaine Williams, and linebacker/safety Antoine Wilder suited up but didn’t play.
Even so, the Aggies’ defense pressured Bethune quarterback Akevious Williams and stopped the Wildcats on 11 of 16 third downs.
On offense, the Aggies got lifts from backups Jalen Fowler and Kashon Baker.
Baker finished with 112 all-purpose yards and had touchdowns running and receiving.
Fowler went 5-for-6 passing for 105 yards and two touchdowns after coming on in relief of starting quarterback Kylil Carter in the third quarter.
“I just thought it was time,” Washington said. “Kylil had taken some shots, and I wanted to try something a little different. But really, it was just a feeling I had, a hunch. So I said, ‘Coach (offensive coordinator Chris Barnette), let’s put Jalen in.’ We did it, and he performed well.”
Truth is, in the first of two must-win games, they all performed well.
And now the Aggies’ whole season comes down to one game. Again.
