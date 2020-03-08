A&T logo

North Carolina A&T 1

Lehigh 0

How the Spartans won

The Aggies pitching was special on Sunday, holding the Mountain Hawks to one hit over nine innings. Cole Parks and Timothy Davila combined for the one-hit shutout.

The play of the game was in the ninth inning, when A&T’s Scott Meitzler hit a groundball to third. Lehigh’s Gerard Sweeney bounced the ball past the first baseman on the throw, allowing A&T’s Connor Knapp to score the game-winning run.

Key performers

Mountain Hawks: P Luke Rettig, 7.0 IP, 2 BB, 4 Ks; DH Adam Retzbach, 1-for-3.

Aggies: P Cole Parks, 7.0 IP, 1 H, 11 Ks; IF Connor Knapp, 1-for-4, 1 run.

Notable

The Aggies moved to 5-2 at home this year with the win on Sunday. ... The Aggies lead the all-time series between the two schools 4-3.

Records

Mountain Hawks: 5-9

Aggies: 7-8

Up next

Mountain Hawks: at Farleigh Dickinson, 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Aggies: at NC State, 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments