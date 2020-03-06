GREENSBORO — Will Jones has been named the MEAC's coach of the year.
Jones, the interim coach at N.C. A&T, took over the program Christmas Eve when head coach Jay Joyner was suspended indefinitely.
Jones changed the Aggies' offensive style, forcing the tempo to create more possessions and more scoring. A&T is 16-15 overall, but 13-4 since Jan. 1 and finished second in the MEAC standings. They had a chance to win their first regular-season title since 1991-92, but lost a winner-take-all finale at rival N.C. Central on Thursday.
Two Aggies made the All-MEAC first team.
Point guard Kam Langley, a 6-foot-2 junior from Southwest Guilford, leads the nation with a school-record 232 assists. Langley passed A&T legends Thomas "Ice" Griffis and Al Attles for the Aggies career assists record this season, and he needs six more to become the MEAC's all-time leader.
In his last 11 games, Langley averaged better than 13 points and 11 assists.
Senior Ron Jackson, a 6-8 forward, averaged 14.7 points (sixth in the MEAC) and 10.3 rebounds (second in the MEAC) this season.
A&T rookie Fred Cleveland was named to the MEAC's All-Freshman team. The 5-10 backup point guard averaged 8.9 points and 1.7 assists in 21 minutes per game. He sank a team-high 47 3-pointers, shooting 32 percent from the arc.
Jones is the fifth A&T coach to win MEAC honors. Don Corbett won six times, sharing the conference record with Coppin State's Fang Mitchell. Gene Littles (1979), Roy Thomas (1997) and Joyner (2018) all won once.
No one at the university will discuss Joyner nor the reason for his suspension other than to call it “an ongoing personnel matter” being handled by the school's human resources staff.
WOMEN: A&T senior guard Cinia McCray was named to the All-MEAC second team, and junior forward Deja Winters made the third team. Norfolk State senior Chanette Hicks was the league's player of the year.
